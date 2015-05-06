And might be corrected by having a tech adjust some internal voltages. These are not user accessible. While they are doing that, ask about the other issues. It could be an aging board or the old clogged vent issue. Let them do the adjustments, clean vents and see if that clears it up.
Bob
hoping somebody can help me my Samsung plasma tv made in 2009 is acting very strange recently. for starters it turns itself on and off randomly even when im playing a game on the Xbox after 5 mins it turns off sometimes but other days it doesn't. i plugged in my pc and everything is pink iv tried everything i can think of from changing setting on the TV and the PC (for starters it said "not running in optimum mode optimum mode is (1028x720) @60Hz" so changed that but still everything that's meant to be white is showing pink.
any ideas would be appreciated
thanks