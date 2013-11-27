Samsung Plasma PS50A550S1FXXY has 'click of death' Help!

Continued use can result in a failure far more costly. So with that out of the way, and reading you are a TV repair tech the only thing I see amiss is an apparent lack of the service manual.
That's OK. I think I see it over at www.samsungparts.com
Bob
I have a Samsung PS50A550S1FXXY that was getting slower to turn on. Now it won't start - just the Relays click. Testing on the Power Supply - I took the 1500 and 2200 Caps out of circuit as it seemed to be a power issue - all were fine (none visibly bulging on any of the boards). No visible burns anywhere. All the larger Resisters seem fine (tested). The VS power sits at about 7-8 V (should be 207). The Va is 56V (which is correct). Unplugging the X and Y boards one at a time makes no difference - the clicking still continues. When I unplug the main board, the clicking stops (Vs and Va readings remain unchanged). I checked the Main board pins on the Power Supply - PSON is 4.5v, Standby 5.3V. Any ideas ?