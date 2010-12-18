Samsung Plasma HP-T4254 tv went off now just clicking

pgh1226,
Unfortunately, I can't offer DIY help when it comes to repair issues. I'd recommend having a technician inspect and repair your TV if you're having a problem with it.
--HDTech
My Samsung Plasma tv HP-T 4254 popped and went off then just clicks and sounds like its trying to restart. For about a week it would restart ok and then play for hours. Now it wont come on at all it just clicks. Can anyone tell me whats wrong and can I fix it myself. Im a do it yourself type of guy. Awaiting your help and reply.
thanks
Gary H