samsung panel lottery

by teeth4u / May 23, 2014 7:40 AM PDT

Hey guys,
I just purchased a brand new Samsung UN65H6350 from Amazon.com. I had looked at this set at BB, Sears and Costo. This set at BB looked fantastic!. Costco looked very good and Sears looked alright. To my horror I found out that Samsung outsources panels to three companies. Sharp, AU Optronics and Chi Mei Optoelectronics. They state all meet the minimum specs for their sets. All use different panel technology and pixel structure. The set I bought looks nothing like the sets at BB, Costco but in line with Sears. I took my trusty Samsung remote to each location and changed the settings to match my own and still the same conclusion. Checked the versions on the back sticker and behold BB display had a Samsung panel, Costco had a Sharp and Sears had my panel, a AU Optronics panel. AU Optronics and Chi Mei are from Taiwan. Called Samsung and they did not deny that outsource their panels but since the tv works that they could not help me. They did say they would pass on my concerns to the upper management team. Called Amazon to see if they could pull a TS01, TH01 or a TH02 version from their warehouse. Of course they could not. I talked to a industry expert yesterday and he told me that Samsung sends only sets with Samsung panels to raters and also all of the set displayed at CNET have Samsung panels inside of them. What does that tell you? This is my third Samsung tv and I am not happy. After researching my other sets, they had Samsung panels and both blow away my new set. I had no idea they did this. I would not have purchased this set from Amazon but would have gone to a local retailer and find one with a Samsung panel. Sending back the set to Amazon.

8 total posts
Is this on the UHD version 8550 as well?
by jlumia / August 11, 2014 3:55 AM PDT
I spoke to Samsung and they said that they only use a US based vendor for parts, and that no panels are outsourced. Can this be isolated to this model only? I asked specifically about the 8550.

Samsung - AU Models vs TH Models
by Rickmanville / November 18, 2014 2:15 AM PST

I confirmed that Samsung does indeed outsource their panels for various models. I spoke with two internet suppliers and both had the same story - The models with a AU tag have outsourced panels that may have different glass, digital boards and pixel setup. The cost difference for the 8550 model was about $500 but the quality is unknown.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
samsung panel lottery
by jlaruccia2 / January 14, 2015 5:42 AM PST

after reading your comment , I ordered a 65" samsung 8550 tv. I specified i only want a tso1. they called me back and said that will cost $300 more for a samsung panel. I did pay them.Is that right,does that cost more or did I get robbed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Verify the panel version!
by Steel94 / January 17, 2015 2:23 PM PST
Who did you buy it from for 300? I'm guessing Abe's of Maine or East Coast tv? I would ask what version panel they're giving you. I read all the bait and switch reviews for them and ended up getting mine at ielectrica. They actually stated that it was Samsung panel TS01.

8550 Panels
by shahn12 / March 30, 2015 7:33 AM PDT

I spoke with an unauthorized Samsung provider; they said all commercial models come with the cheaper panels and that they would upgrade to residential for XXX $..............best you buy from an authorized Samsung reseller and ask first which panel it has.

TS 01 panel
by Gennx30 / April 18, 2016 10:41 PM PDT
I think they give the good panels for the first few months to get a good reputation going, then the revert to cheaper panels- when TV is in "end of life" mode (i.e. when the newer model are not too far off.) They start replacing with inferior quality panels
I bought a Samsung UN32J6300 32" 4K about month after release from Amazon. $500.
Out of the box it was a stunning picture-it had some Jitter at times, but that seemed to go away
It had a TS 01 panel
Due to an accident a year later, i was forced to buy a new one-and the PRICE HAD DROPPED $150!
Got the new one-and IMMEDIATELY my heart sank.
It looked terrible. There was much Jitter....BW looks dark grey and pale yellow. it was a UD 02;
I kew about the panel lottery, but also hoped that i had a lemon.
Sent it back to Amazon, no problem-the new one arrived-I ascertained from the box that this was also a UD 02 panel-i hooked it up-same jitter, same mediocre colors/picture and BW again was dark grey and pale yellow;
I plugged in the 'broken' tv which is basically still watchable-and saw the same lovely picture -with added H/V lines and a crack in the picture BUT not in the GLASS!
OK for watching TV/Cable, but not for Blu Rays or DVDs.
I talked to SAMSUNG about this and they pleaded insanity/stupid;
I did get the satisfaction of razzing the CDR when i said "*** IS THIS!?!?!?
The sticker on the back stated "Made in Tijuana, Mexico" ROFL!
Now i don't know what to do-i don't want to ignore the 32" since they seem to be phasing these out. I don't really want or need 40" taking over my small apt

