Samsung N145P/ just reinstalled win7 and backlight won't dim

by darosk / January 9, 2011 9:37 PM PST

As per title, was running ubuntu netbook for a while but decided to reinstall win7 starter edition (that came with the netbook). Reinstalled a few of Samsung's software (battery life extender, easy display manager, driver updater etc).

Backlight won't dim, whether using the Fn keys or through windows in the control panel. It simply won't change. FYI all other Fn key functions work (volume, backlight toggle, touchpad toggle, etc)

Any ideas?

backlight problem
by dirkschaap / January 10, 2011 3:00 AM PST

I have the same problem. To change the screenbrightness click right on the desktop, selct graphical solutions and go to colorchange and make your choice in the brightnesbar. This changed the screenbrightnes as long you needed. There must by a bug in the Samsung Easydisplay manager, becouse while I removed this program the Fn-bright up /down was working fine until I installed the manager again. The gues of Samsung have to update there displaymanager, Intel dosnt.

found solution
by darosk / January 10, 2011 3:48 PM PST
In reply to: backlight problem
Backlight problem
by dirkschaap / January 10, 2011 5:04 PM PST
In reply to: found solution

Bingo! problem solved. Thanks

