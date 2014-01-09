So repair is usually more than new. Try this. Get out your canned air. Power off the display and take it to the work bench where you don't mind a little dust.

Now do the usual canned air work on the vents (I'm going to defer to youtube and google what canned air is and how to use.)

This should help if there was some dust buildup on the vents and more. It sounds like heat buildup and may get you a little more time until you replace it.
Bob