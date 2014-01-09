Hey folks,





So I have a 27 inch Samsung monitor (SyncMaster P2770) and I love the thing to death, the problem is that its been having some issues as of late.



I noticed that the screen starts to flicker after it's been on for a while, sometimes after 5 minutes, sometimes after 20 and sometimes not for hours. When it flickers it often shuts off and the where the power cable plugs into the back of the monitor becomes intensely hot. Usually I unplug it, let it cool down and then try again, sometimes it works and the monitor wont flicker for a day, sometimes it goes right back to flickering and shutting down.



Any thoughts? I thought that something might be shorting the connection and causing the heat but I can't see anything in the power port and nothing is bent or damaged on the plug.



Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Cheers,



- Alex