Samsung Monitor is VGA and Dell Laptop has HDMI port

I find most of the HDMI to VGA things to be nonfunctional. If it's just a cable then it's not going to work. This is all over the web so I won't write more about it.
USB to VGA cards run about the same price as a new monitor so be sure to compare prices.
Folks,
My wife bought a Dell Inspiron 5 laptop and already has a Samsung Syncmaster B2230 monitor which is VGA. The Dell Inspiron is running Windows 10. Can I use a VGA <==> HDMI adapter to allow the Samsung to talk to Windows 10 on the Dell Inspiron? If so, How? If not what other options might we have. Basically, she is using the laptop as a desk top. Naively, it seems to me that this should be doable.
Any and all help would be appreciated.
Best regards... Norm.