Samsung Monitor is VGA and Dell Laptop has HDMI port

by NAuspitz / April 5, 2016 11:33 AM PDT

Folks,

My wife bought a Dell Inspiron 5 laptop and already has a Samsung Syncmaster B2230 monitor which is VGA. The Dell Inspiron is running Windows 10. Can I use a VGA <==> HDMI adapter to allow the Samsung to talk to Windows 10 on the Dell Inspiron? If so, How? If not what other options might we have. Basically, she is using the laptop as a desk top. Naively, it seems to me that this should be doable.

Any and all help would be appreciated.

Best regards... Norm.

Yes. If such a thing works.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 5, 2016 11:51 AM PDT

I find most of the HDMI to VGA things to be nonfunctional. If it's just a cable then it's not going to work. This is all over the web so I won't write more about it.

USB to VGA cards run about the same price as a new monitor so be sure to compare prices.

Yes, Such a Thing Does Work
by NAuspitz / June 5, 2016 7:03 AM PDT

To answer my own question, when I first put the VGA <==> HDMI adapter on, it did not work with my Samsung.monitor. I took the new Windows 10 laptop, & the adapters down to my friendly neighborhood Staples tech who plugged it in to one of their monitors, and it all worked just fine.

So, why did the Samsung monitor NOT work? I called Samsung and, after some prodding, they admitted they had no Windows 10 drivers for that particular monitor (Syncmaster BN2230).

I ended up getting a newer monitor which had an HDMI port and came complete with Windows 10 drivers. All is working just fine. BTW, the VGA <==> HDMI adapter was less than $50 USD at a local Radio Shack.

Respectfully submitted... Norm Auspitz

You'll have to get engineers on board to answer that one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2016 7:29 AM PDT
VGA <==> HDMI Adapter
by NAuspitz / June 5, 2016 9:25 AM PDT

Mr. Profit, I understand your concern, The adapter I purchased from Radio Shack was more than just a cable. There was clearly some circuitry therein.

The issue was that Samsung did not have, nor were they ever going to develop Windows 10 drivers for this particular monitor.

Thank you for your reply!!!!!!!!!

I didn't write about the driver
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2016 10:13 AM PDT
In reply to: VGA <==> HDMI Adapter

Because in decades of using Windows, I never had to find the driver for common monitors.

Also, in a pinch I could always manually set the video driver to what is compatible. But fast forward to today, very few folk can edit the usual monitor.inf file,and a lot of PC owners have trouble with video card settings.

I wish I could try this for you but I'm not there and I don't own this setup. For me, the minimum counter shop fee is 150 bucks so folk will buy a new monitor instead of hitting the repair counter.

-> I'd try the Belkin next.

I Learned my Lesson
by NAuspitz / June 6, 2016 7:26 AM PDT

Mr Profit et al.,

The next laptop I get that uses an HDMI port to talk to a monitor, I will use the opportunity to upgrade to a newer monitor that is already HDMI capable, especially after your observations!!!!!!!. Again, you have been very helpful.

Respectfully submitted... Norm Auspitz

