by higogo / June 17, 2009 11:59 AM PDT

Hi there,

I just got a TV and I see very often on the right side of the screen a piano alike effect when some commercials are playing in DTV channels.
Whats is that about? It looks that a defect in some analog TVs where the image rolls in one or more of the borders due to V-Sync or H-Sync problems

Also Is the LN52A850 suppose to show detail channel info? It always shows 'No detail Info' message.

Please Help.

Samsung LN52A850 issues
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 17, 2009 12:10 PM PDT

higogo,

How is the television hooked up to the television signal? In some cases, it can be the broadcast, but if it's happening only on certain channels, that is likely the culprit.

I'm not sure about the analog televisions - the analog signals have been turned off as of the 12th.

Channel information is up to the broadcaster. It will only show information that is being transmitted.

Hope that helps.

--HDTech

Samsung LN52A850
by higogo / June 17, 2009 12:38 PM PDT

The TV is connected to the cable signal via BNC connector on the back. We have comcast here in South FL. It is happening with digital channels. I have a pic but can't post it here I think. I don't happens when regular programming is going, so far I see it only in some infomercials.

Thanks for the reply

I guees I found part of the problem
by higogo / July 2, 2009 5:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung LN52A850

Well, playing with the TV I found that is the 120Hz setting are set to the maximum, the problem doesn't happens. I tested it with LOW and MEDIUM setting and it show the problem.
Even when the problem seem to be with the signal been broadcast, I thing it is fixable by software( i hope ). Other brands TV without the 120Hz technology don't have that problem.

No fix yet
by higogo / July 28, 2009 12:18 PM PDT

After Samsung tech replace panel and main board, problem still exists.
Any idea why?

No fix yet
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 29, 2009 10:50 AM PDT
In reply to: No fix yet

higogo,

I noted before, it may be the broadcast, and how the picture is compressed before it reaches your house. I don't have any other ideas of what it could be.

--HDTech

