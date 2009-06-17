Samsung LN52A850 issues

higogo,
How is the television hooked up to the television signal? In some cases, it can be the broadcast, but if it's happening only on certain channels, that is likely the culprit.
I'm not sure about the analog televisions - the analog signals have been turned off as of the 12th.
Channel information is up to the broadcaster. It will only show information that is being transmitted.
Hope that helps.
--HDTech
Hi there,
I just got a TV and I see very often on the right side of the screen a piano alike effect when some commercials are playing in DTV channels.
Whats is that about? It looks that a defect in some analog TVs where the image rolls in one or more of the borders due to V-Sync or H-Sync problems
Also Is the LN52A850 suppose to show detail channel info? It always shows 'No detail Info' message.
Please Help.