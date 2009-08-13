Samsung LN52A750 Judder or something else...

IMO I would turn off the 120Hz for everything except Sports.
It causes something called Soap Opera Effect. It's hard to describe, so just try it and judge for yourself.
Let me preface this by saying I am not a HD connoisseur by any means.
I hooked up my ln52a750 yesterday and I noticed on some HD channels things seem kind of sped up. I was watching Independence Day and Batman Begins and both seemed like both were moving just a hair faster then normal. Mind you I have another samsung (ln46a550) that I compared this to and I have never seen this on that TV. Then I turned the ln52a750 to ESPN and a couple other HD channels and I didn't notice the same problem.
I am just wondering is this normal or is it judder? Also the ln46a550 is 60Hz and the ln52a750 is 120Hz. Is this the problem?
Thanks in advance.