Samsung LN52A750 Judder or something else...

by krig84 / August 13, 2009 3:08 AM PDT

Let me preface this by saying I am not a HD connoisseur by any means.

I hooked up my ln52a750 yesterday and I noticed on some HD channels things seem kind of sped up. I was watching Independence Day and Batman Begins and both seemed like both were moving just a hair faster then normal. Mind you I have another samsung (ln46a550) that I compared this to and I have never seen this on that TV. Then I turned the ln52a750 to ESPN and a couple other HD channels and I didn't notice the same problem.

I am just wondering is this normal or is it judder? Also the ln46a550 is 60Hz and the ln52a750 is 120Hz. Is this the problem?

Thanks in advance.

120Hz.
by CrotalusHH / August 13, 2009 3:31 AM PDT

IMO I would turn off the 120Hz for everything except Sports.

It causes something called Soap Opera Effect. It's hard to describe, so just try it and judge for yourself.

Collapse -
cant turn it off
by loe_45 / August 13, 2009 4:50 AM PDT
In reply to: 120Hz.

You can't turn off 120hz, that is the screens native format. You can turn off Auto Motion Plus and that may be the cause of what you are seeing.

Collapse -
cant turn it off
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 13, 2009 9:09 AM PDT
In reply to: cant turn it off

Well, the AutoMotion Plus 120Hz processing can be shut off.

While it will still upconvert to 120Hz, it just won't add any additional processing, sometimes pointed as the cause of symptoms of what the OP noted.

It may be inherent with the compression level of the HD signal as well, which is not adjustable.

--HDTech

