rhfritz,
If you're going to control everything with a separate remote, then you can turn off the Anynet+ feature in both the DV and Blu-Ray player. The Anynet+ CEC communicates with the television, and breaking that communication will disable automatic setting default changes (such as turning the TV on when the Blu-Ray powers on, or changing inputs).
This may simplify your setup with the remote.
--HDTech
Initially I thought it was cool that the TV would automatically change to my Blu-Ray DVD on HDMI-1 when I powered it on. But my input is usually from my PVR via the Composite input. But when I turn off my DVD, the TV switches itself back to TV input and not Composite. So when I'm turning everything off, I can't just hit the Off button. I have to turn off just the DVD, wait for the TV to reconfigure, and then change the input back. I'm trying to automate part of the process via a Harmony Remote, but there's a race condition between the DVD and TV that I'm sure I can adjust using time delays, but it seems overly complicated. Has anyone come up with a better solution?