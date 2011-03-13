Samsung LN46C630 46" LCD flickering...

Hi,

I also have the same problem as described by plimbruck and mongo0se. It started in late June, but was very intermittent for the first couple months.Then in September the flicker occured ~ 75% of the time. Now it happens almost 100% of the time and the screen gets darker overall, fading to black on the right side. After it has been on for about 10 minutes, the entire screen goes black! The all black stage just started happening 4 days ago. So much for Sunday football.



At various points along the ride to black, I found that the following would sometimes cause the TV to "flip states", meaning if it was flickering, it would stop, if it wasn't, it would start. Sometimes:

changing P-mode, any video frame that was black - usually between commercials, going from Tivo recording -> to live Tv, power cycling the TV. The black screens most consistently started the flicker. The longer this has gone on, the worse it got, the less effect any of the above had.



What had no effect:

Changing tivo input from HDMI to component, switching input to DVD source via component, bypassing Tivo by connecting the coax cable (comcast) directly into the TV.



I purchased the product on 5/31/2010 from Best Buy, but didn't register the product with Samsung until I was forced to accept that this problem wasn't going away. That would be around Sept. 18th.



I have submitted a repair request via Samsung and have been routed to their local vendor. I will call tomorrow for a price on an evaluation. I do not expect it, nor the resulting repair, to be cheap.



Regarding the warranty, if this is a common problem with this model at 1yr+ age, I would expect Samsung to make some exceptions to the standard warranty. I am an engineer who lives in the world of failures. I understand that "things happen", even with the most well engineered and manufactured products. I don't expect perfection from anybody. I do, however, expect to be treated fairly if I am one of the unlucky few..



Samsung_HD_Tech,

Do you have any advice on how I may escalate with Samsung?



Thanks,

Shawn