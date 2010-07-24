kjac3585,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue. I have to admit, I haven't seen this symptom before.
What I might suggest is resetting the unit by holding down the EXIT button on the remote to see if you're prompted to "RESET?" It should take about 15-20 seconds of continuous pressing. If you see a dialogue box appear, press the UP button on the remote circle and then ENTER (Assuming that you can't see the text).
See if that reset helps. If not, it may require service.
--HDTech
Samsung LN37A450
All menu and Info boxes look like the picture below. All text that should be inside the boxes is gone. It' been like this for close to a year now and I've not found a solution anywhere.
http://imgur.com/D4uJj.jpg