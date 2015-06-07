Samsung forum

Samsung LN32A450cid controls won't work and input changes randomly

by don4blues / June 7, 2015 5:03 AM PDT

My LN32A450cid began switching the source input randomly, by suddenly changing from HDMI to TV. If I pushed the source button on the TV it would go back to HDMI but only briefly and go back and forth randomly. Also, none of the controls on the TV work. I press channel, volume up or down, menu...nothing works. I purchased a refurbished and tested main board but still have the same problem. Does anyone have a clue as to what is causing this? I also repaired faulty capacitors prior, so I fixed that problem.

There are prior reports of this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2015 6:29 AM PDT

Samsung had to issue new firmware in some cases, sometimes the tech changed boards or the entire TV. Back to Sam for repair.
Bob

PS. Remember we only know what you share. For example if HDMI CEC is enabled, stuff like that happens.

RE: Control
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 12, 2015 9:43 AM PDT
