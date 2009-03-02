Samsung LN32A330J1NXZA Question on Inputs

The AV1 input can act as both a component and a composite input.
Are you hooking it up so that the back of the unit looks like this?
http://i397.photobucket.com/albums/pp60/samsung_hd_tech/av1component.jpg
--HDTech
I have my son's wii connected to av1 via component cables. When i try to hook my ps2 up to av/2, it comes in black and white and very fuzzy. What gives, anyone? Switching the PS2 to av/1 corrects the problem, but i would rather not have the hassle to swap the inputs every time.....Hoping someone has some thoughts/advice