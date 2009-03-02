Samsung LN32A330J1NXZA Question on Inputs

messy420,



Technically, the picture itself should work if it's hooked up correctly. I'm not quite sure why you're getting a black and white picture. Before going out and investing in a component wii cable, I might check the output settings on the Wii to see if you can change the resolution up or down to get color through to the television.



The Wii itself is a standard definition unit, so outside of it sending the colors properly, upgrading cables may not result in a better picture necessarily; but it may be the solution.



Does the Wii work if put in the other AV input, and are you going to the AV 1 input instead of the component 1 input? If you activate component 1, it will think all three cables (RGB) will be working, but if you go to AV1, it will go to the same port with the idea that you have a composite hook up, and adjust accordingly.



Just so we've covered that base, change the input to AV1 with your current configuration, and not component1.



Keep me posted!



--HDTech