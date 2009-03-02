Samsung forum

Samsung LN32A330J1NXZA Question on Inputs

by messy420 / March 2, 2009

I have my son's wii connected to av1 via component cables. When i try to hook my ps2 up to av/2, it comes in black and white and very fuzzy. What gives, anyone? Switching the PS2 to av/1 corrects the problem, but i would rather not have the hassle to swap the inputs every time.....Hoping someone has some thoughts/advice

Shared input
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 2, 2009
Collapse -
AV input
by messy420 / March 2, 2009
In reply to: Shared input

Samsung_Tech,

Yes, with the exception of the antenna wire (i only use the TV for gaming), that is how the wii is hooked up. I understand that now that that is Composite cabling because it composites the video into one cable. So if I were to somehow get a component cable for one of the gaming systems and hook it up to av/2 would i get a true picture?

Collapse -
Technically....
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 4, 2009
In reply to: AV input

messy420,

Technically, the picture itself should work if it's hooked up correctly. I'm not quite sure why you're getting a black and white picture. Before going out and investing in a component wii cable, I might check the output settings on the Wii to see if you can change the resolution up or down to get color through to the television.

The Wii itself is a standard definition unit, so outside of it sending the colors properly, upgrading cables may not result in a better picture necessarily; but it may be the solution.

Does the Wii work if put in the other AV input, and are you going to the AV 1 input instead of the component 1 input? If you activate component 1, it will think all three cables (RGB) will be working, but if you go to AV1, it will go to the same port with the idea that you have a composite hook up, and adjust accordingly.

Just so we've covered that base, change the input to AV1 with your current configuration, and not component1.

Keep me posted!

--HDTech

Collapse -
Sorry for being a noob!
by messy420 / March 5, 2009
In reply to: Technically....

Ok calling back to your original picture....I can hook the PS2 or the wii up in exactly that fashion, as the picture illustrates. The tv "source" reads AV1, and both show up flawlessly when hooked up in that manner. However, hooking either of the systems up in the exact same way, but moving up to the input labeled "2", both systems show up as black and white; also, grainy. DO i need to change the input on the tv to hook the systems up in this manner? Sorry to take up so much of your time on this! Appreciated!

Collapse -
Black and white with component 2
by Jon1417 / March 5, 2009

The component 2 input on the LN32A330 will only work with component cables(the red blue green red and white).. When you try to connect composite (red white and yellow) to component 2 on this unit, you will always get a black and white picture.

Collapse -
Component 1
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 5, 2009

Jon1417,

I looked at the diagram and manual again, and I think I found the source of the problem. Only Compnent 1 can be used as both AV OR component. Component 2 (on top) is component only, and an AV signal is not an acceptable input for that.

So one of those units will have to be hooked up with component cables. Since the Wii is 480, and the PS2 might get better resolution, I might suggest getting a component cable for the PS2.

Hope that helps!

--HDTech

