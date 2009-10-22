Samsung LN-T4069F LCD Television - Picture Issue

I've posted this on another thread today, but just in case...



Our set has had the same problem as mentioned above, recently (about 4 - 6 weeks ago), the set would be blurry on the left hand side of the screen, Itr would then show a bit of banding, then finally it'd brighten up to the great picture I had come to expect. Would take about 5 - 15 minutes, and be *almost* annoying enough to take in to get serviced -- of course Samsung has already informed me that it was out of warranty.



So today (9/1/2011) I noticed that Samsung posted a firmware update for the 4069F. The firmware says it was posted 8/25/2011. I downloaded the udpate and followed the instructions in my owners manual. Selected "software update" --> "USB" and let the set scan the drive. Noted that the set turned off and back on as the instructions said it would. But when it turned back on, screen was gray (actually a blotchy gray), no picture. Push the menu button, no menu. Called Samsung, they suggested to "check the wires". Didn't work. They suggested that the set be unplugged for 30 seconds. No change. They reminded me the set was out of warranty (gee, thanks).



Any suggestions? As for the firmware upgrade, I'd beware unless you feel your set *really* needs it.