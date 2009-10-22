Samsung LN-T4069F LCD Television - Picture Issue

pdmoore63,
It could be a PCB issue, or something to do with the inputs. Assuming it happens on all inputs, it may be a hardware issue that you'd want to get inspected. Unfortunately, it's difficult to determine or pinpoint what the issue might be.
--HDTech
We have recently started having the following issue with our Samsung LN-T4069F LCD television - though it doesn't happen all of the time. When we turn it on, there will be three horizontal white lines on the screen that divide the picture into 4 equal sized horizontal bars. The 4 bars will make show the entire picture though there will be some ghosting or double imaging that is most obvious on any graphics in the picture. After about 5-10 minutes, this all goes away and the picture is fine.
Any thoughts on what is causing the issue or what can be done to stop it from occurring would be appreciated.
Thanks