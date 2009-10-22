Samsung forum

by pdmoore63 / October 22, 2009 12:23 AM PDT

We have recently started having the following issue with our Samsung LN-T4069F LCD television - though it doesn't happen all of the time. When we turn it on, there will be three horizontal white lines on the screen that divide the picture into 4 equal sized horizontal bars. The 4 bars will make show the entire picture though there will be some ghosting or double imaging that is most obvious on any graphics in the picture. After about 5-10 minutes, this all goes away and the picture is fine.

Any thoughts on what is causing the issue or what can be done to stop it from occurring would be appreciated.

Thanks

Samsung LN-T4069F LCD Television - Picture Issue
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 22, 2009 9:10 AM PDT

pdmoore63,

It could be a PCB issue, or something to do with the inputs. Assuming it happens on all inputs, it may be a hardware issue that you'd want to get inspected. Unfortunately, it's difficult to determine or pinpoint what the issue might be.

--HDTech

Your issue
by joe.lemere25403 / August 28, 2010 9:36 AM PDT

Hi,
Did you ever resolve your problem with your Samsung LN-T4069F. I am having the same identical issue with lines and double imaging and wondering what finally solved the defect/problem for you.
Thanks

Samsung LNT4069F
by Kaju65 / September 16, 2010 10:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Your issue

I have the same TV and it has the same problem that you just described, luckily it is still covered by an extended warranty. They sent a repairman out to look at it and he said the problem is with the panel and it's a common problem. After speaking with the warranty company they decided to replace the entire TV instead of repairing it. They're sending out a new Samsung LNC40C630 to replace it, thank goodness I listened to my wife and bought the extended warranty!

Same issue -- but beware of the firwmare update just posted
by parkrode360 / September 1, 2011 9:59 AM PDT

I've posted this on another thread today, but just in case...

Our set has had the same problem as mentioned above, recently (about 4 - 6 weeks ago), the set would be blurry on the left hand side of the screen, Itr would then show a bit of banding, then finally it'd brighten up to the great picture I had come to expect. Would take about 5 - 15 minutes, and be *almost* annoying enough to take in to get serviced -- of course Samsung has already informed me that it was out of warranty.

So today (9/1/2011) I noticed that Samsung posted a firmware update for the 4069F. The firmware says it was posted 8/25/2011. I downloaded the udpate and followed the instructions in my owners manual. Selected "software update" --> "USB" and let the set scan the drive. Noted that the set turned off and back on as the instructions said it would. But when it turned back on, screen was gray (actually a blotchy gray), no picture. Push the menu button, no menu. Called Samsung, they suggested to "check the wires". Didn't work. They suggested that the set be unplugged for 30 seconds. No change. They reminded me the set was out of warranty (gee, thanks).

Any suggestions? As for the firmware upgrade, I'd beware unless you feel your set *really* needs it.

