Samsung LED tv keeps rebooting

I've been facing this issue for some time.. It's just start from simple WiFi issue and eventually escalated to restarting TV. The very first time I noticed WiFi issue is when I was trying to connect my TV to my WiFi router. Every time when I'd try to launch network setup option, WiFi search option would shutdown. So I just gave up on WiFi and started using Ethernet option. Later on my TV started restarting, basically it happened when I'd turn on my TV. Restarting cycle was random between 3-7 times in a row with 30sec-5min interval. I've noticed that it usually would happen when TV just turns on (cold start), once it warms up a bit, it would work fine. Suffering this for some time, I've noticed that I even can't launch smarthub and network setup option anymore. TV menu would just freeze and didn't respond on any commands that I'd send by using remote. So I'd have to just unplug it from power outlet. So I started guessing why would it happen when you turn on TV, and here is the thing: Every time when you turn on your TV, it starts looking for a network availability, whether you have Ethernet or WiFi. Some of the services like smarthub or firmware update requires internet connection. And it usually happens when you turn on TV as TV looks for updates. So my solution was to Turn OFF WiFi, but how to turn it OFF if there is no such option? Simple, unplug your TV from power outlet. Then take back cover off and find WiFi module. Unplug WiFi cable and from module. TV WiFi module looks like this onehttp://www.tvtechparts.com/assets/images/photos/BN59-01148C-2.jpg ., and it usually locates on the bottom left side of TV or in The bottom-middle part of TV, really depends on the model of TV. Once you unplug WiFi cable, put back-cover back and turn on TV. Go to menu and launch network setup option, you will see that there is no more WiFi option, only LAN. Try to launch smarthub, it should work fine. So if it helps, then the issue caused by WiFi module. You still can connect your TV to the internet by using Ethernet, but If you really want to use WiFi then you would have to replace it WiFi module and connect that wire back. In my case I really didn't care about WiFi as I just wanted to fix restarting issue. Hopefully it helps. Good Luck