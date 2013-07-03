Samsung LED tv keeps rebooting

I have had this problem for the last couple of weeks with my Samsung Series 9 TV. Ever since my wife installed Windows 8.1 on her laptop in fact.
Since all the other devices in my house run Debian Linux, I could only conclude that the TV continually rebooting and my wife's Windows laptop upgrade project were linked.
I have taken the following actions on the Windows laptop, the problem appears to be resolved (it doesn't randomly drop out anymore), no need to replace any hardware on the TV:
In the "Services" MMC snapin (hit the windows key, type "services", but select "windows components" instead of "apps" on the right hand menu; click "view local services".
To disable a service, right click it and choose "properties", then in the "startup type" dropdown, choose "disabled".
* I disabled the MS 6-to-4 service (this service translates IP version 6 requests to IP version 4 requests, since the Samsung TV and my Wifi Router don't support IPv6, I don't need this and its a waste of CPU cycles)
* I disabled all UPnP or DLNA related services (there are several), including those related to Windows Media Player "Media Sharing". You'll need to click on the service and read the description, look for the keywords UPnP or DLNA.
* I disabled the "Bonjour" multicast DNS (mDNS) service (actually part of Apple iTunes)
In the "Control Panel" - hit the windows key, start typing "control panel", click the "control panel" app, then in the networking and internet menu, I chose "view network adapter settings"
* I disabled IPv6 by unchecking the checkbox next to IPv6
* I disabled the Device discovery "advertiser" protocol by unchecking the checkbox next to it (NB. I left the Device discovery "mapper" protocol checked)
click OK
In the "Home Group" menu of the "control panel", I disabled "Home Group" and "Media Sharing".
I installed a free, open source alternative media sharing service for UPnP called "Serviio" on my wife's laptop, so she can still watch films on the Samsung TV from her laptop. You can search on the web for "Serviio" if you want it.
I rebooted the laptop and power cycled the TV.
I checked that in the "source" menu on the TV, only "Serviio" showed as a media source, and that the MS laptop was not advertising itself directly in the TV's list of media sources as "<name-of-laptop>:user@hotmail.com"
The TV stays up consistently without rebooting now, no engineer's visits, no expense, no replacement parts...
If you don't use network media and you just want to watch your TV without it continually power cycling, then disconnect any LAN network cable in the back of it, and in the "setup" menu on the TV, set the network connection to "Wired".