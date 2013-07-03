Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung LED tv keeps rebooting

by GarretN / July 3, 2013 5:07 AM PDT

I have a un46es6150f LED tv that's rebooting all the time while watching tv. The auto power shut off is not enabled. It turns off then automatically turns right back on. It does this multiple times everyday & is not a factor of being on too long, as it has happened only 5 minutes after turning on. The process takes about 30 seconds & doesn't require any work on my part but the tv is only 6 months old & is super annoying.

Re: Samsung LED tv keeps rebooting
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 4, 2013 11:55 PM PDT
Hi My samsung LED TV UA46D5000PMXXS is not working well
by praveenkkkk / February 3, 2014 12:50 AM PST

Hi
My samsung LED TV UA46D5000PMXXS is not working well,it is rebooting at samsung logo only,in hyderabad,no one is supporting,they are saying mother board is not available,actually problem is memory erased,power supply is good,just samsung logo coming & rebboting.they have to update software manually,please send your support team & help me, I love samsung. Thank you.

Re: Hi My samsung LED TV UA46D5000PMXXS is not working well
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 3, 2014 4:29 AM PST
My LED Samsung SMART TV UN40D5500RG reboots every 3 minutes
by drjiarias / May 23, 2016 9:46 AM PDT

5 years ago a bought a LED Samsung SMART TV UN40D5500RG that only has Ethernet connection to internet. I was never interested in using internet in my TV, so 5 years passed without any problems. For a school work of my little son y needed to look to youtube channel out of my TV so I took a LAN cable and plugged it in my router. No problem in using smart hub and looking at youtube videos, until the TV asked me to update the firmware. I accepted and after downloading, installing and rebooting it seemed that it was all right. After this, I could no longer enter the smart hub panel and if I pressed the smart hub key it would try to open and ultimately reboot itself. This is not the only bad thing, even without pressing the smart hub key, the TV reboots itself every 3 minutes wen watching tv.
Is this software update the problem? How can I take it out?

Samsung LED TV
by shafeekali / October 8, 2015 6:51 AM PDT

Hi Praveen,

I have the same problem in my TV also. Was your TV repaired. What was the cause.

samsung plasma display pn51d7000ff keeps rebooting
by Usamamalik123 / October 9, 2017 10:38 PM PDT

Hi Samsung support. My samsung plasma pn51d7000ff keeps rebooting. I am situated in Los Angeles. I replaced the main board but problem still persists.please advise??

Usama

Samsung LED TV 7 Series UA46ES7500 keesp rebooting
by tammarhemani / February 19, 2014 12:54 AM PST

Hello,

I m also having same problem of rebooting my Samsung UA46ES7500 LED TV. Please advise if you sort out the problem.

Regards,
Tammar Hemani

Look below.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2014 1:01 AM PST

It appears that below and above this one does have answers. This thread is more than 230 days old.

rebooting my Samsung UA46ES7500
by amirjoyia / May 23, 2014 4:51 PM PDT

Hi Tammar

I am also facing rebooting problem in my Samsung with the same model as you have. Hopefully till now your problem must be fixed. Can you also suggest me what is the actual problem and how i can fix it. Thanks

Same request is to Samsung online. Please let me know how I can fix this problem ?

it happened to my dads TV
by Jager67 / July 5, 2013 12:12 AM PDT

he bought a 60 plasma and spent more on that then i spent on my car and hes TV started doing that prolly a year after owning it.

Its most likley the main power board went bad but that costs an arm a leg to replace or have a repair guy come and check it out then have to wait for the part then have the guy come back to the house its just frustrating cuz his last TV we gave to my friend and it still going just fine it was bought in 97 so we switch the Brand cuz samsung has alot of issues with the power cycling and its fine that they help an the help is always good but it shouldnt happen this much to be a good/higher end company

My TV is rebooting, too.
by MilwaukeeJim5 / September 6, 2013 1:54 AM PDT

GarretN,

This is the same TV I have and I'm seeing EXACTLY the same thing. I posted a video of it. Let me know if this is what you're seeing. I was told that Samsung knows about this problem and it's supposedly an interconnetion problem between two of the boards.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73A41VjVAo

same problem
by adyson181 / September 7, 2013 4:44 PM PDT

Hi, did you guys figure out how to resolve this, just bought the un75es9000 and am having
the exact same problem.

This might be the root cause to the rebooting Samsung TVs.
by MilwaukeeJim6 / September 8, 2013 3:23 AM PDT
In reply to: same problem

Yes I did (maybe). The Samsung service tech did some research and found that some TVs have this problem. He came to my house yesterday, took the back off of my TV, and showed me a discolored connector on a ribbon cable connector going from the P/S board to the main board. It's an 18" black cable about in the middle of the TV with 2 white connectors. He took the connector off and you could easily see the brownish discoloration (excess heat?) and the discolored metal pins on the connector which probably weren't making good electrical connection. He gave me a new P/S board and a new cable. I wish I could post pics here so you could see it.

It's really easy to take the back off. I'd be interested if you found the same thing that was happening to my TV. Granted, it was only a day since the Samsung guy swapped those parts out on my TV, but so far, I have not seen one instance of the problem happening again. I feel good about this fix. I'm crossing my fingers. Let me know if your TV shows the same damage. I know that this may happen again after a few months, but at least now I know what to look for if I want to fix it myself.

Thanks..!
by kplsoni84 / November 22, 2013 2:35 PM PST

I REPAIRED MY TV MY SELF....THANKS FOR YOUR SUGGESION IT REALLY WORKED !

Flag
Re: Thanks..!
by MilwaukeeJim5 / November 22, 2013 11:24 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks..!

You made my day, kplsoni84. I'm really happy that the posts I made here helped somebody like you to really fix the problem.

Just out of curiosity (if the same thing happens again to me), what exactly did you do to fix it? The Samsung tech replaced BOTH the cable AND the P/S board. Mine has been working 100% fine since he did that almost 3 months ago.

Did you replace the black ribbon cable?
Did you see any brown discoloration on the connectors of that ribbon cable or on the power supply board?
Did you simply disconnect it, clean off the pins and the reconnect it to the two printed circuit boards? (I think simply doing that might have fixed my problem, but it's just a guess).
Did you replace the power supply board?

what did the fix?
by vanberkel5 / January 13, 2014 1:52 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks..!

Hello kplsoni84,

What have you done to fix the tv?
Could you give detailed info on the steps you took.
replaced, cleaned, repaired etc parts?
Thank you for the help

Rebooting Problem fixed!!
by gaiathena83 / December 3, 2015 10:47 AM PST

Thanks MilwaukeeJim6!! I used your advice and fixed my Samsung TV! It was having the same problem.. continuous and constant power loop. It got to a point where I had to completely unplug it because it wouldn't turn off! I'll respond to the original post with what I did.

WoW! Thanks! I solved it!
by Mstfgh / July 10, 2017 1:31 PM PDT

I just cleaned that cable where it was brown. By a brush and a needle.
And now the TV is safe and sound!
Thanks!
But I know this is temporary but it works for now. When it started to reboot again, I will buy a new cable (its name I think was eleteck or something)!

Same problem
by infomanav / September 27, 2013 9:33 PM PDT

I have the same problem. bought in January, rarely used (not even an hour per day)...when i wanted to use it, it started rebooting. Tried to log a case with Samsung but they don't work on Friday & Saturday....1 Year Support of warranty does not mean 365X24X7 hours (at least in Saudi). Will log a case tomorrow. lets hope for the best.

Mine works now
by MilwaukeeJim6 / September 28, 2013 3:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Same problem

I bought mine in April 2013, and it started showing these symptoms in September. It got progressively worse. I also could not correlate it to how long the TV was on. It was fairly random when it would start to happen. Anyway, as an update, after the Samsung guy replaced the power supply board AND the black 'ribbon' cable between that power supply board and the main board, my TV has been working 100% perfectly fine ever since. I'm using a lot more just to make sure that it's really fixed.

I'm not convinced there was a problem with the power supply board itself, but I wasn't going to argue with the tech. My repair was under warranty. There was a DEFINITE problem with the connector, however. Have the service guy swap out at least the black ribbon cable, and maybe the power supply board, and I'm reasonably sure it'll solve your problem as well.

Flag
MS Windows 8.x and Samsung Series 7 TV power cycling
by __r / November 19, 2013 4:09 AM PST
In reply to: Mine works now

I have had this problem for the last couple of weeks with my Samsung Series 9 TV. Ever since my wife installed Windows 8.1 on her laptop in fact.

Since all the other devices in my house run Debian Linux, I could only conclude that the TV continually rebooting and my wife's Windows laptop upgrade project were linked.

I have taken the following actions on the Windows laptop, the problem appears to be resolved (it doesn't randomly drop out anymore), no need to replace any hardware on the TV:

In the "Services" MMC snapin (hit the windows key, type "services", but select "windows components" instead of "apps" on the right hand menu; click "view local services".

To disable a service, right click it and choose "properties", then in the "startup type" dropdown, choose "disabled".

* I disabled the MS 6-to-4 service (this service translates IP version 6 requests to IP version 4 requests, since the Samsung TV and my Wifi Router don't support IPv6, I don't need this and its a waste of CPU cycles)
* I disabled all UPnP or DLNA related services (there are several), including those related to Windows Media Player "Media Sharing". You'll need to click on the service and read the description, look for the keywords UPnP or DLNA.
* I disabled the "Bonjour" multicast DNS (mDNS) service (actually part of Apple iTunes)

In the "Control Panel" - hit the windows key, start typing "control panel", click the "control panel" app, then in the networking and internet menu, I chose "view network adapter settings"

* I disabled IPv6 by unchecking the checkbox next to IPv6
* I disabled the Device discovery "advertiser" protocol by unchecking the checkbox next to it (NB. I left the Device discovery "mapper" protocol checked)
click OK

In the "Home Group" menu of the "control panel", I disabled "Home Group" and "Media Sharing".

I installed a free, open source alternative media sharing service for UPnP called "Serviio" on my wife's laptop, so she can still watch films on the Samsung TV from her laptop. You can search on the web for "Serviio" if you want it.

I rebooted the laptop and power cycled the TV.

I checked that in the "source" menu on the TV, only "Serviio" showed as a media source, and that the MS laptop was not advertising itself directly in the TV's list of media sources as "<name-of-laptop>:user@hotmail.com"

The TV stays up consistently without rebooting now, no engineer's visits, no expense, no replacement parts...

If you don't use network media and you just want to watch your TV without it continually power cycling, then disconnect any LAN network cable in the back of it, and in the "setup" menu on the TV, set the network connection to "Wired".

Agreed
by lancey101 / August 27, 2015 2:31 AM PDT

I absolutely agree in my case i have a virtual version of windows on my mac and it keeps making my samsung tv reboot so thank you you gave me the idea. Kudos

Did not work for me
by LABlackledge / February 28, 2017 7:27 PM PST

unplugged the LAN cable and changed SETUP to WIRED. As soon as I push the smart-HUB button on the remote the TV reboots.

UN55F6400AF TV booting again and again in a loop
by goyalmanoj / January 31, 2014 3:30 AM PST

I bought UN55F6400AF TV (high definition 3D smart TV) just 6 months ago by paying a huge sum of 1400 USD and it is so annoying that it has not lived to its expectations. In India, I purchased a Sony TV and it has been working for years now (maybe, more than 10 years without any single problem). I logged a complaint. Technical came, took out the back of the TV and told me that he is replacing the mother board. He changed it and TV worked for around 24 hours. After that, it started giving same problem. It is too annoying. Today again, technician visit is planned. Will Samsung replace the TV now is the question? I cannot believe that this TV is going to work for years as my Sony TV worked earlier. I am too unhappy with its performance.

re - UN55F6400AF TV booting again and again in a loop
by __r / January 31, 2014 5:07 AM PST

My solution (disable all DNLA and Windows Media related services on any/all Windows computers connected to the same network) worked great for me. The TV has not been stuck in a reboot loop since November.

UN55F6400AF TV booting again and again in a loop
by goyalmanoj / January 31, 2014 5:14 AM PST

Not sure what do you mean by disable all DNLA? My TV is just connected with wireless and not connected with any computer etc. It looks more like hardware failure.

Mine was DEFINITELY a hardware problem
by MilwaukeeJim5 / January 31, 2014 6:11 AM PST

I'm not quite sure I understand that DLNA stuff, but I am not saying that is NOT a possible cause to your problem. I have DLNA links set up on my Samsung but I haven't really used them at all. I can tell you that my Samsung has been working 100% fine after the service guy swapped out the black cable and the power supply board a number of months ago. I'm certain it was purely a hardware problem on my TV both from seeing the burned connector, and from seeing how well it works now after he replaced the parts.

re - UN55F6400AF TV booting again and again in a loop
by __r / January 31, 2014 7:54 AM PST

I found that certain services on my wife's Windows 8 laptop were causing the continuous reboot problem (the DLNA / Windows Media stuff I mentioned and gave specific details about). Either turning off the laptop or disabling the services resulted in the TV not rebooting.
Do you have a computer connected to your wireless router? Is it running Windows? Does it have Windows Media sharing features enabled? Could you have the same issue I had last November?

Samsung UN46F7100F - Keeps rebooting (WiFI issue)
by green_ogre / May 31, 2015 3:58 AM PDT

I've been facing this issue for some time.. It's just start from simple WiFi issue and eventually escalated to restarting TV. The very first time I noticed WiFi issue is when I was trying to connect my TV to my WiFi router. Every time when I'd try to launch network setup option, WiFi search option would shutdown. So I just gave up on WiFi and started using Ethernet option. Later on my TV started restarting, basically it happened when I'd turn on my TV. Restarting cycle was random between 3-7 times in a row with 30sec-5min interval. I've noticed that it usually would happen when TV just turns on (cold start), once it warms up a bit, it would work fine. Suffering this for some time, I've noticed that I even can't launch smarthub and network setup option anymore. TV menu would just freeze and didn't respond on any commands that I'd send by using remote. So I'd have to just unplug it from power outlet. So I started guessing why would it happen when you turn on TV, and here is the thing: Every time when you turn on your TV, it starts looking for a network availability, whether you have Ethernet or WiFi. Some of the services like smarthub or firmware update requires internet connection. And it usually happens when you turn on TV as TV looks for updates. So my solution was to Turn OFF WiFi, but how to turn it OFF if there is no such option? Simple, unplug your TV from power outlet. Then take back cover off and find WiFi module. Unplug WiFi cable and from module. TV WiFi module looks like this onehttp://www.tvtechparts.com/assets/images/photos/BN59-01148C-2.jpg ., and it usually locates on the bottom left side of TV or in The bottom-middle part of TV, really depends on the model of TV. Once you unplug WiFi cable, put back-cover back and turn on TV. Go to menu and launch network setup option, you will see that there is no more WiFi option, only LAN. Try to launch smarthub, it should work fine. So if it helps, then the issue caused by WiFi module. You still can connect your TV to the internet by using Ethernet, but If you really want to use WiFi then you would have to replace it WiFi module and connect that wire back. In my case I really didn't care about WiFi as I just wanted to fix restarting issue. Hopefully it helps. Good Luck

(NT) Samsung un40es6150fxza. My tv had the same exact problem. Un
by heli_doc / September 15, 2015 12:02 PM PDT
