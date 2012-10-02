Model: LE32C450E1W



I got this off a friend who was about to bin it, in an attempt to fix it for him.



Current issue: When power button on remote is pressed, (or any button), the red LED on the TV flashes but noting else happens, nothing on the screen, no 'clicking' noise that usually happens when you turn the tv on.



History: Apparently it stopped working reliably when the owner's child spammed the power button the remote, but it would work sometimes. In attempt to fix the issue my friend updated the firmware. The issue apparently got better after the firmware update, however the TV would sometimes take a while to fully turn on. Then on one occasion there was a local power cut while the TV was turning on, and it has been in its current state of 'only the led lights up' ever since. In attempt to fix the problem my friend bought an entire replacement power board, but the exact same problem persists.



I've tested all the resistors and capacitors on the new circuit board and they all seem to be working fine.



The no-clicking is curious, as the majority of issued i've found all have the clicking noise as normal, and tend to point towards dodgy capacitors.



Anyone know what/where the device is that causes the clicking sound when the TV is turned on? As I'm willing to go ahead and start replacing individual components with my amateur soldering skills.