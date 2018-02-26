Samsung LCD won't save chages

I have a samsung lcd, and whenever I try to change a setting, once I turn off the tv it goes away, like setting the clock and so on. I've try taking it from shop mode, which it is on, either by pressing the volume button and then the menu button, or through the plug and play option, and it does change, but then, after switching off the tv, it's back to shop mode.
Thank you,
Bruno
