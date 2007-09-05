TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Samsung LCD vs Pioneer Plasma

by LewisRanger / September 5, 2007 5:28 AM PDT

OK. Maybe it's just me, but I cannot see the "higher quality" that everyone raves about in the Pioneer PDP-5070 as compared to the Samsung LN-T4665F. In fact, in the several stores I have compared the two, the Samsung looks better every time, both up close and from a distance (formats ranged from standard DVD to Blu-Ray). I am trying my best to talk myself into the Pioneer because of all the rave reviews, but I can't un-see what my eyes are witnessing. If I had only compared the two in one store, I would write it off as a "settings" issue, but time after time, the LCD just looks better. Where I shop, the Pioneer is actually more $$, so somebody please convince me the plasma is a better quality TV. For what it's worth, my sons plan to do gaming, so the infamous burn-in question is a concern. Thanks ahead of time for your thoughts.
P.S. I have done extensive research on the pros and cons of each format, so it really comes down now to what looks better (who knows, maybe I just answered my own question - but I could be talked out of it with a convincing argument).

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung LCD vs Pioneer Plasma
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung LCD vs Pioneer Plasma
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
A scramble, but you are trying to convince yourself.
by NM_Bill / September 6, 2007 3:42 AM PDT

Just a consumer myself, but am quite familiar in general with the different formats. The call is obviously up to you. I have no qualms whatsoever about my LCD as a secondary set. Yet, I still have the idea I wouldn't find LCD totally satisfying as the large screen primary set.

I am not trying to sell Pioneers. They are definitely premium priced. Saying that, I find their picture quality nearly amazing. I am of tight budget so I would seriously entertain the idea of getting last years model at an attractive closeout value price. I can't handle their full price as a new model even though I understand their new super deep blacks are nearly remarkable.

Seems you are just lingering with information overload. Their must be an end declared sometime. You are tending to try to over analyze this. It is a TV, not life itself. Either decision will be a fine product for you.

If you have logged substantial time viewing each with assurances they are calibrated well - well your eyes will do the calling. With the Sammy less money & seeming to exhibit a better picture in your opinion, well that seems to answer your own question.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks for the input
by LewisRanger / September 6, 2007 4:45 AM PDT

NM, I appreciate the feedback. You're right on two counts: First, I am probably over-analyzing. It's my nature, and it drives the wife crazy. I won't buy a jar of peanut butter without doing research. Second, this is not a life decision; it's a TV. In defense of both observations, I just want to avoid buyer's remorse at a cost of $2-3k (not small change for me). What I'm really trying to do is get feedback on whether I've got some sort of weird eyesight. Why am I the only one who sees the Samsung as a better quality picture? I can't help feeling there is something I'm missing. Thanks again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You know Samsung is a huge manufacturer of LCD screens.
by NM_Bill / September 6, 2007 4:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for the input

Sony uses Samsung LCD screens for all their LCDs as they don't manufacture them themselves. (That doesn't mean Sony LCDs are essentially Samsungs. Internal processing is worthwhile paying an increment for.)

Sure, big bucks for folks like you & me. You're not the only one who even ooccasionally gets hung up on a decision. I don't usually obsess about decisions. I can buy a house in a couple of days. That's a helluva lot bigger deal than some small item I do occasionally get hung up of the decision.

No reason I can see for you to feel remorse between either of your primary possibilities. Our LCD gets as many hours use as the big living room set & it is an LCD.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
LCD vs. Plasma
by Dan Filice / September 6, 2007 5:18 AM PDT

I'm not promoting either format, but just my 2-cents in general when comparing TVs in the store: It's almost impossible to properly compare the proper video material in a store. They seem to be fed HD material that is way too fast in motion and doesn't give enough time on any single scene to properly compare the "screen-door" effect, properly look at black levels, image lag, etc. The one issue I have with my LCD is the black levels. When viewed in a dark room and the screen has very very dark areas, the blacks on the LCD look like pools of ink. There is no detail. I think this is common to LCDs. I don't own a plasma, but they're supposed to have the best black levels of any set. Black levels aren't something you'll notice in a store because the images don't hold long enough. Try looking at Sunrise Earth on Discovery HD when they hold on a specific scene for minutes at a time. Sometimes the image has very dark areas and this is a good time to see the problem. Also, how are the TVs in the store setup? I find it almost impossible to get the remote and the instruction manual to help setup a TV properly. God knows what the levels have been set to. Most TVs in the store have brightmess set to Maximum. Personally, I prefer to have my TVs set to the "Cinema" mode, which is less bright than the "Las Vegas Neon Mode", but until one gets used to the lower levels, it may look too low. When looking at two TVs, I try to compare how the edges of text look between the two, and how patterns (like fences or roof shingles) look between them. Some TVs have less jaggies. Also, things like flesh tones and the green tones in grass fields. These seem to be way diffent in TVs, but again, you need time to properly setup a TV to perform it's best. Again, I'm not saying plasmas are better than LCDs, but I find it frustrating and almost impossible to properly compare a TV in a store like BB or CC, especially when the two sets I'm comparing are 50 feet away from each other.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i'm with you on this one
by 1fireguy / September 6, 2007 5:05 AM PDT

I was at bestbuy looking at the LN-T 5281F and the pioneer could not hold a candle to it.

This info from another person from samsung's form tweek tips

Movie Mode
Contrast: 100
Dynamic contrast: Low
LED MotionPlus: On
Wide Color: On
Edge Enhancement: On (this one is more of a personal preference, but I think it makes details look much sharper)
And, presuming LED SmartLighting is on, everything else at movie mode default

I am definately getting mine for Xmas.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.