Samsung LCD vs Pioneer Plasma

Just a consumer myself, but am quite familiar in general with the different formats. The call is obviously up to you. I have no qualms whatsoever about my LCD as a secondary set. Yet, I still have the idea I wouldn't find LCD totally satisfying as the large screen primary set.
I am not trying to sell Pioneers. They are definitely premium priced. Saying that, I find their picture quality nearly amazing. I am of tight budget so I would seriously entertain the idea of getting last years model at an attractive closeout value price. I can't handle their full price as a new model even though I understand their new super deep blacks are nearly remarkable.
Seems you are just lingering with information overload. Their must be an end declared sometime. You are tending to try to over analyze this. It is a TV, not life itself. Either decision will be a fine product for you.
If you have logged substantial time viewing each with assurances they are calibrated well - well your eyes will do the calling. With the Sammy less money & seeming to exhibit a better picture in your opinion, well that seems to answer your own question.
OK. Maybe it's just me, but I cannot see the "higher quality" that everyone raves about in the Pioneer PDP-5070 as compared to the Samsung LN-T4665F. In fact, in the several stores I have compared the two, the Samsung looks better every time, both up close and from a distance (formats ranged from standard DVD to Blu-Ray). I am trying my best to talk myself into the Pioneer because of all the rave reviews, but I can't un-see what my eyes are witnessing. If I had only compared the two in one store, I would write it off as a "settings" issue, but time after time, the LCD just looks better. Where I shop, the Pioneer is actually more $$, so somebody please convince me the plasma is a better quality TV. For what it's worth, my sons plan to do gaming, so the infamous burn-in question is a concern. Thanks ahead of time for your thoughts.
P.S. I have done extensive research on the pros and cons of each format, so it really comes down now to what looks better (who knows, maybe I just answered my own question - but I could be talked out of it with a convincing argument).