Samsung LCD vs Pioneer Plasma

I'm not promoting either format, but just my 2-cents in general when comparing TVs in the store: It's almost impossible to properly compare the proper video material in a store. They seem to be fed HD material that is way too fast in motion and doesn't give enough time on any single scene to properly compare the "screen-door" effect, properly look at black levels, image lag, etc. The one issue I have with my LCD is the black levels. When viewed in a dark room and the screen has very very dark areas, the blacks on the LCD look like pools of ink. There is no detail. I think this is common to LCDs. I don't own a plasma, but they're supposed to have the best black levels of any set. Black levels aren't something you'll notice in a store because the images don't hold long enough. Try looking at Sunrise Earth on Discovery HD when they hold on a specific scene for minutes at a time. Sometimes the image has very dark areas and this is a good time to see the problem. Also, how are the TVs in the store setup? I find it almost impossible to get the remote and the instruction manual to help setup a TV properly. God knows what the levels have been set to. Most TVs in the store have brightmess set to Maximum. Personally, I prefer to have my TVs set to the "Cinema" mode, which is less bright than the "Las Vegas Neon Mode", but until one gets used to the lower levels, it may look too low. When looking at two TVs, I try to compare how the edges of text look between the two, and how patterns (like fences or roof shingles) look between them. Some TVs have less jaggies. Also, things like flesh tones and the green tones in grass fields. These seem to be way diffent in TVs, but again, you need time to properly setup a TV to perform it's best. Again, I'm not saying plasmas are better than LCDs, but I find it frustrating and almost impossible to properly compare a TV in a store like BB or CC, especially when the two sets I'm comparing are 50 feet away from each other.