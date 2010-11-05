Samsung LCD TV LNT4661 Picture Problems

I have a 46" LCD TV that has been exibiting picture problems for the last few months. When it is first turned on the picture is blurred but then returns to normal after about 10-15 minutes. I commonly use the HDMI input for both the BlueRay and Satellite but have tried the component input and that exibits the same problem.
If I need to replace it (It's only 2-1/2 years old) I would like to stay with a Samsung bcause of the anynet (it's great for the kids) but don't think a TV should last for only 2 years.
I am normally quite brand loyal but something like this makes me want to consider changing.
