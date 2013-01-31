Samsung LCD - Purple and Green Image

Hi PLASTICINA,
I'm very sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you. Unfortunately, this sounds like it may need servicing. Here's the thread where you can get details on setting that up: http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-542437/service-issues-click-here-for-help/
Regards,
HD Tech
Hi,
some days ago i've connected the hdmi cable from my samsung lcd to my computer and since then i've experienced a purple image on the hdmi channel 1 and green on the hdmi channel 2 as the images in the links below can prove.
dvd and pc channel are working properly and i've already try to change color settings but that was not the problem.
can anyone tell me what kind of problem i'm experiencing? it's from the cable, the tv?
thank you.
link 1: http://i1128.photobucket.com/albums/m483/plasticinax/P1010079_zps140a828e.jpg
link 2: http://i1128.photobucket.com/albums/m483/plasticinax/P1010082_zps04dc8d65.jpg