Samsung LCD - Purple and Green Image

by PLASTICINA / January 30, 2013 11:05 PM PST

Hi,

some days ago i've connected the hdmi cable from my samsung lcd to my computer and since then i've experienced a purple image on the hdmi channel 1 and green on the hdmi channel 2 as the images in the links below can prove.
dvd and pc channel are working properly and i've already try to change color settings but that was not the problem.

can anyone tell me what kind of problem i'm experiencing? it's from the cable, the tv?

thank you.

link 1: http://i1128.photobucket.com/albums/m483/plasticinax/P1010079_zps140a828e.jpg
link 2: http://i1128.photobucket.com/albums/m483/plasticinax/P1010082_zps04dc8d65.jpg

Re: Samsung LCD - Purple and Green Image
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 31, 2013 4:01 AM PST
Samsung LCD - Purple and Green Image
by PLASTICINA / February 1, 2013 10:34 AM PST

Thank you vm.

