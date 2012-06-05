I'd still call it in. In the USA Samsung may add 3 more months to the warranty on some products. You won't know unless you register you product.
I have a Samsung laptop that hasnt had any issues. yesterday, while plugged in, the indicator light didn't come on and it was running off of battery instead of the plug. kids ran it dead. took battery out and tried to turn it on without the battery in but on wall plug and it doesnt turn on. held power button for a minute and tried again to no avail. the indicator light is "on" on the brick. computer is 1 year old. any other suggestions or thoughts on actual issue are welcomed.