Samsung Laptop NP300e5A-A02UB - Touchpad

I am sorry to hear you are having this issue. When you refer to the system restore, was this a Windows restore or did you use Samsung Recovery Solutions? When the left click function stops working, is it completely disabled or does it sporadically work?
My laptop has a history of issues with the touchpad. Occasionally the left click button will stop working. The touchpad and the right click button will continue to work however. I can typically correct this by going to the Samsung website, downloading the latest Touchpad driver and reinstalling it. However, this time, it is not working. Does anyone have any suggestions on what my next step could be? I also tried a system restore, but that caused a ton of other issues that took me forever to fix.
