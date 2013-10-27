Samsung forum

Samsung Laptop NP300e5A-A02UB - Touchpad

by lillypad12 / October 27, 2013 11:46 AM PDT

My laptop has a history of issues with the touchpad. Occasionally the left click button will stop working. The touchpad and the right click button will continue to work however. I can typically correct this by going to the Samsung website, downloading the latest Touchpad driver and reinstalling it. However, this time, it is not working. Does anyone have any suggestions on what my next step could be? I also tried a system restore, but that caused a ton of other issues that took me forever to fix.

Thanks!

Re: Samsung Laptop NP300e5A-A02UB - Touchpad
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 29, 2013 2:08 AM PDT

Hi lillypad12,

I am sorry to hear you are having this issue. When you refer to the system restore, was this a Windows restore or did you use Samsung Recovery Solutions? When the left click function stops working, is it completely disabled or does it sporadically work?

Thanks,
HD Tech

Re: Samsung Laptop NP300e5A-A02UB - Touchpad
by lillypad12 / October 30, 2013 5:01 AM PDT

Thanks for your reply! I actually did the Windows restore first. At that point, my computer was basically useless. My icons were blown up and looked cartoon-ish. I could not click on anything or use the arrow keys to select items. From that point, I did the Samsung Recovery Solutions wizard that checked my computer for issues. That put things back the way they were before. However, I still have a sporadic issue with just the left click function. It will work for a few clicks, then stop. After a while, it will start again.

Just a side note, I have Windows 7.

As a test
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2013 5:21 AM PDT

Do external mice do the same thing?

Re: Samsung Laptop NP300e5A-A02UB - Touchpad
by lillypad12 / October 30, 2013 6:31 AM PDT
In reply to: As a test

I actually cannot test that as I do not have an external mouse. Would it be best if I borrow one to test this first?

There's another test I use.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2013 6:49 AM PDT
I have the same problem!
by fokenwuss / July 27, 2014 3:34 PM PDT

I used to have malicious software called something like Web Steroids which was making windows ignore clicks (it disguised it self as something like Updater in Programs and Features and was starting 3 processes: something like IEhelper.exe, Chromehelper.exe and Firefoxhelper.exe which were using up a lot of recourses), and before I figured it out, it looks like the rookie that was using this computer damaged out the left click button on the touchpad because after I uninstalled that software it got better, but still malfunctioning. But maybe I'm wrong, because it looks like common issue for this type of laptop. I need to know for sure before I do anything!

That's a virus.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2014 4:03 PM PDT
I think it's a software issue!
by fokenwuss / August 7, 2014 1:51 AM PDT
In reply to: That's a virus.

I did a complete reinstall from Windows 7 CD, then from recovery partition, and I kept having this problem in both cases. I tried a new touchpad driver, and it seems like it got better at first, then even worse. The extent of the problem varies from time to time, which makes me think that it's not the hardware issue!

Let's go with that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 7, 2014 2:01 AM PDT

Restore the machine with Samsung's supplied OS and if it fails, well, then we know.

It could be one of those Windows updates!
by fokenwuss / September 7, 2014 1:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Let's go with that.

I have an XP Live CD, and when I boot from it, everything works fine, so I can be sure it's software issue.
I had the computer since February 2012, and I noticed the problem around autumn 2013. Installing new Touchpad driver did not help. As I said, I tried both: clean reinstall from Windows 7 CD and from Recovery Partition, but the problem persists. The one think I can't completely recollect is weather it work fine right before it starts the updates, and it seems like it was! I suspect the reason is one of those Windows updates from Microsoft, but I wish I knew which one so I can uninstall it!

If a clean install fails
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 8, 2014 12:28 AM PDT

It's some driver issue. Laptops tend to be very hard for folk to get the right combination of drivers and apps installed. I'm still running into folk that do a clean install and don't get why that's so hard.

Try the factory issued OS and package.
Bob

It's Update for Microsoft Windows (KB2973337) - positive!
by fokenwuss / September 17, 2014 3:11 PM PDT

If you read my previous posts, you can see my train of thought which actually led me in the right direction!
- go to Control Panel - Programs and Features - View installed updates, find Update for Microsoft Windows (KB2973337) and uninstall it;
- go to Control Panel - Windows Update - Change settings, under Important updates choose Download updates but let me choose weather to install them or any other option that will let you install updates manually.
Every time it tells you that updates are ready, view them and uncheck the (KB2973337) before you install the updates. It's a 5.0MB update that was malicious in my case, uninstalling which 100% solved my problem!

Re: updates
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 17, 2014 5:00 PM PDT

It's much easier to hide that update (from Internet Explorer, use Tools>Windows Update). Then it will never be in the list any more.

Kees

