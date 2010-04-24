samsung is crap

TV: (Model #: PN58C500G2FXZA) I bought a 58" plasma after Thanksgiving and within 6 months it had to be fully repaired twice for a magenta banding effect that would start from the top right portion of the screen. About three months after the warranty went out (February '12) the exact problem came back with a vengeance. I spoke with Samsung about the lemon they produced and they described that it was out of warranty...After a pleasant conversation and being on hold on and off for about an hour I negotiated for the set to be repaired. They would cover the parts but not the labor. The labor cost ended up being over $400. After dealing with the repair contractor and the Samsung customer support I wasn't about to pay for their incompetent product. What ended up happening was that I settled on an exchange for the newer model but had to pay the difference in price minus depreciation (approx $200). Better than paying the $400 for the repair or having a total loss. I hope this one lasts. BTW...on the exchange the great contractor sent for the exchange took my blue-ray remote and left the old TV remote instead. I then had to call the exec. customer support 2x plus about another hour on the phone to get a replacement.



Fridge: (Model#RS265TDRS) Another piece of crap! Bought the appliance package from BestBuy in October of 2011 and a day after it was delivered had to have BestBuy schedule an exchange on the fridge because the ice maker wanted to do an impression of a hurricane (loud screeching sound) in my kitchen and refused to produce any ice. The new fridge was delivered a few days later but would only produce enough ice to cover the bottom of the bin over a days time. Then for my son's b-day in May of '12 put some icecream in the freezer only to find out that it turned into softserve and everything else was defrosting. Called for service only to find out it has a sealing problem (leaked air) and the fr-eon has been leaking for months. If I'm lucky it will not go out by the end of the week. The Samsung service tech couldn't even repair it and suggested someone else to fix it (GeekSquad). Then he gave his best wishes and suggested calling BestBuy or Samsung Support to figure things out. Now another tech is coming out and all I have in the mean time is spoiled food to throw out.



I WILL NOT EVER BUY ANOTHER SAMSUNG PRODUCT!!!!