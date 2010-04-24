samsung is crap

I bought Samsung series 9 new ultrabook for 1400, and guess what it has mountain load of problems.
First of all, the charging pin is so slim that when I was disconnecting the charging cord from the laptop, the pin broke. The laptop was under warranty. It still is so called the warranty. First of all they got back to me by email in a week even after I had shot dozen of messages and phone calls because imagine being a university student and living without a laptop for even a day. They get back to me and declined to do anything. The reason being that they have not encountered this problem or have not received complaints about this problems in the past. LOLLLLL. At the time of this conversation with Samsung, this laptop had come out only six months ago. What a **** excuse to not cover me under warranty. When I yelled at these Assssss h o l e s, they took my complaint and that was the end of. This laptop has so many other flaws as it crashes, hangs, and goes blank The track pad is a mess. So on and so forth. Well I guess the battery life is good. But seriously 1400 for this **** brand and **** service.
I had my phone for upgrade; I wanted to buy Samsung but after this experience, I have touched by ears and have decided not buy even the smallest thing produced by SAMSUNG the garbage.
This is a message for all of u to know that Samsung is an inferior product in all regards, they cannot even copy other products like Apple well enough as the track pad on my series 9 has been created by Samsung to look like apples', but seriously it works like **** as it copies parts I don't want to copy gets triggered while typing What a mess.
I used to defend this product to my friends saying how cool is this Samsung product but just after few months of use and degrading service. I feel ashamed to even own this product.
I wish I could keep on going, but I have to get back to business. Seriously avoid Samsung at any cost. Everyone can get wiser after falling in a ditch, the real wise person is the one who avoids it in advance.