Samsung forum

General discussion

SAMSUNG IS CRAP

by brucestar / April 24, 2010 8:23 PM PDT

Dont ever buy a Samsung TV
I have bought 2 and they are both dead.
I never moved, the room is not dusty.
They were just built to fail after the warranty expired.

same expierience
by dozogovi / July 22, 2010 3:04 AM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

i slightly more then a year ago bought a new 120 hz flat screen tv all of a sudden i got several rows of dead pixels at the bottom of my screen, and samsung wants to charge me to fix this. Its an outrage the tv isn't that old to be falling apart. I feel like i have been ripped off i will not be buying samsung products in the future. I guess its true u get what you pay for sonys product costs a bit more but if i had bought a sony it probably wouldn't be broken right now.

info
by mreedy02 / July 22, 2010 11:10 PM PDT
In reply to: same expierience

samsung bought out sony... so samsung parts are in sonys =]

Sony/Samsung
by TheSuaveDog / October 23, 2010 4:04 PM PDT
In reply to: info

Sony and Samsung are not the same, but they do each own a 50/50 stake in one of their main LCD panel producers.

Samsung though has known power supply problems along with green and red tint problems. I had one go out after only a year and a half, and it had problems with red/pink ghosting on and off the whole time. My current "40 Sony has been great since the moment I first turned it on.

Made-To-Fail (Planned obsolescence)
by CSBsucksbigtime / February 21, 2016 7:36 PM PST
In reply to: Sony/Samsung

OMG, I read my problems in your post, exactly the same! Never Korean elelctronics again! No more dog meat.

info
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 23, 2010 6:35 PM PDT
In reply to: info

mreedy02,

I don't know where this information comes from - that "Samsung bought out Sony", but it's not accurate. I'm limited with speaking on the partnerships that may be in place, and this isn't the forum to do so.

After the warranty is up, repairs for most anything that goes wrong is an out of pocket expense. It's that way with any product. I'm sorry to hear when that happens, but the warranty is what it is. I can't offer extensions here.

For the OP, if it's "slightly out of a year" and you're in the U.S., register your product online and the call 800-SAMSUNG and re-submit your inquiry for repair. In the middle of the page, it offers 3 months additional warranty for registering. This may be enough for your situation.

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/

I don't like to see people unhappy, but I don't have the ability to over-ride service decisions made by the customer service department. I do hope this helps you.

--HDTech

Samsung is a rip off
by TheSuaveDog / October 24, 2010 6:07 AM PDT
In reply to: info

I'm sick of Samsung techs treating customers like we're idiots on these boards. Your Tv's are garbage and you know it. Admit it or don't say anything because your 3 month extended warranty is crap. A $1000 TV shouldn't need repairs arfter 15 months.

I wish this was all Samsung's fault.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 24, 2010 8:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung is a rip off

If you do your research all makers are getting slammed with the BAD CAPS issue.

Google BAD CAPS and you find all electronic gear is still suffering from cap makers that stole the formula to the electrolyte.
Bob

Not that your refrigerators are any better
by qwerty021 / December 20, 2011 5:08 PM PST
In reply to: info

Samsung don't only make crap tv's their fridges are rubbish it only lasted one year before the defroster blew and Samsung refused to fix it Their products are unreliable and don't last Samsung is crap I sold the fridge and bought a westing house fridge which is good quality AND AUSTRALIAN MADE not crap Chinese quality i will never purchase samsung products again and also samsung are so poor on warranty they act like they give a crap i dont fall for anything fancy that samsung bring out

STOP korea now
by CSBsucksbigtime / February 21, 2016 7:39 PM PST

Koreans are rude dog eaters and scammer companies.

Samsung is better
by AssViolator / July 7, 2011 1:07 AM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Samsung has a superior resolution in the TV market. I have an LCD 60' Samsung TV with a Samsung Blu-Ray Player and a Samsung DVD Player and also a Samsung Home Theater System. ( It was a package) To be honest they work really really well. I'm just saying, you could have gotten defective products, and it happens. I also had Sony Tvs before, and I think that Samsung is superior in resolution and quality. Ive had mine past the warranty and it still operates quite well.

Try buying a hwj8500 sound bar.
by Jayg1255 / December 23, 2016 9:37 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung is better

I've has 4 attempts at getting one, and all of them were not fit for purpose. Bits missing. Wrong items
I'm disillusioned now. Won't buy samsumg again.

I agree as far as Samsung TV's their appliances are crap
by Startybartfarst / February 7, 2018 2:58 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung is better

My Samsung 4K TV is a few years old and still works fine, but I have a 14 month old $700 Samsung Range and a 13 Month old Samung dishwasher both of which have failed and they are complete junk at this point. So with two out of three failing, I am done with Samsung's Korean Crap

sour lemon samsung
by mu-tan / September 13, 2011 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I too bought a nice new shiny Samsung Smart TV. I was really excited to get it. But from the moment it was unpacked, it was a disaster. 1st, it had the wrong stand in the box. No, I was told by the store.. you must be mistaken, this would never happen they told me, Samsung does not make mistakes when they pack their products... 6 hours later and lots of driving, I had the right stand... but only because I bitched like a schoolgirl. Then, I could not get this thing to look good. No matter how I set it, with professional calibration settings found on the net and making phone calls to audio/video installers, the picture was terrible, my old plasma was far better.

Built to fail-One by one they drop like flies
by CubicleAthlete / May 16, 2012 9:28 AM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

TV: (Model #: PN58C500G2FXZA) I bought a 58" plasma after Thanksgiving and within 6 months it had to be fully repaired twice for a magenta banding effect that would start from the top right portion of the screen. About three months after the warranty went out (February '12) the exact problem came back with a vengeance. I spoke with Samsung about the lemon they produced and they described that it was out of warranty...After a pleasant conversation and being on hold on and off for about an hour I negotiated for the set to be repaired. They would cover the parts but not the labor. The labor cost ended up being over $400. After dealing with the repair contractor and the Samsung customer support I wasn't about to pay for their incompetent product. What ended up happening was that I settled on an exchange for the newer model but had to pay the difference in price minus depreciation (approx $200). Better than paying the $400 for the repair or having a total loss. I hope this one lasts. BTW...on the exchange the great contractor sent for the exchange took my blue-ray remote and left the old TV remote instead. I then had to call the exec. customer support 2x plus about another hour on the phone to get a replacement.

Fridge: (Model#RS265TDRS) Another piece of crap! Bought the appliance package from BestBuy in October of 2011 and a day after it was delivered had to have BestBuy schedule an exchange on the fridge because the ice maker wanted to do an impression of a hurricane (loud screeching sound) in my kitchen and refused to produce any ice. The new fridge was delivered a few days later but would only produce enough ice to cover the bottom of the bin over a days time. Then for my son's b-day in May of '12 put some icecream in the freezer only to find out that it turned into softserve and everything else was defrosting. Called for service only to find out it has a sealing problem (leaked air) and the fr-eon has been leaking for months. If I'm lucky it will not go out by the end of the week. The Samsung service tech couldn't even repair it and suggested someone else to fix it (GeekSquad). Then he gave his best wishes and suggested calling BestBuy or Samsung Support to figure things out. Now another tech is coming out and all I have in the mean time is spoiled food to throw out.

I WILL NOT EVER BUY ANOTHER SAMSUNG PRODUCT!!!!

Samsung make total rubbish products!!
by ReneX1X / July 21, 2012 8:57 PM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I'm an expat living in China. I bought a Samsung Laptop in Hong Kong 1.5 years ago which came with a 1 yrs warranty. What I didn't know at the time was that Samsung's warranty is not internationally valid. Anyhow, 10 month after the date of purchase, the screen would all of a sudden go black for a few seconds. This happened almost everyday. I took the computer to a Samsung service centre in mainland China. They looked at it and said, my operating system needed to be reinstalled. They explained to me that Samsung warranty isn't valid on mainland China because I bought it in Hong Kong. That's strange I thought, isn't Hong Kong supposed to be a part of China?

Anyhow, I went back home and the problem was still there. I decided next time I had a chance to take it to Hong Kong which was 5 months after the warranty had expired. The Samsung repair centre diagnosed a faulty main board and a broken fan. They charged me $US320, saying it was not covered by warranty. Fair enough, it wasn't covered by warranty anymore. I explained to the service technician that the problem started 10 month after I purchased it. I took it to a Samsung repair centre and they weren't able to diagnose the problem. An now they had the cheek to charge me for the cost of a faulty main board and fan!! Is it normal on a Samsung laptop that the main board and fan only last for 10 months? Surely not! I swore to never ever buy any Samsung product again!

Samsung products such and they're badly engineered!! If they install components of inferior quality that's one thing. They could rectify this by doing the "right thing" to their customers, But no, they are a greedy company that only cares about making money! Stuff 'em! As I said, never again will I be buying Samsung and I urge you all to take my warning seriously. It's better to spend the extra money and go for real quality. Buy a Sony or Macintosh that's money well spent!

SAMSUNG IS CRAP
by JaretGebert / October 17, 2012 2:00 AM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Couldn't agree more. My last Samsung purchse of any kind. Bought a new Smart TV (supposedly a high end TV). Less than 2 months old and it is continually restarting itself. It has a burnt out pixel, and the motion is not very smooth (which shouldn't be happening with a 240HZ high CMR TV). After HOURS with Samsung tech support they schedule a service call, replace the main board and the power supply board. One our later doing the same thing. Customer service is brutal. I shouldn't have to be wasting HOURS of my time trying to get a basically still brand new TV fixed.

Not sure how they can get away with continually manufactuing and sending out these inferior products. Of the 4 people I know that have bouth Samsung TV's, 3 have had problems with their Samsung TV....coincidentally almost right after the warranty expires. 75% failure rate...pretty impressive Samsung (and the other one is still too new to know if it will fail yet)

Agreed!
by EA_CNet / December 6, 2012 7:28 PM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I have a 100% failure rate with all my Samsung products.

Me too!
by CSBsucksbigtime / February 21, 2016 7:53 PM PST
In reply to: Agreed!

Same here! Agree! All of my Samsungs are dead after 1 month to 2 years. Unbelievable! I bought them all at once, it was my mistake. Never again.

Samsung tv
by Jayg1255 / December 23, 2016 9:39 AM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Bought mine with a third party insurance. If it goes wrong they replace, but it wasn't cheap

Agreed.
by EA_CNet / December 6, 2012 7:27 PM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Mine didn't even last until the warranty expired! But I can't claim on the warranty because the TV is too big for Samsung themselves to collect but also too small for an Authorised Samsung Repair Centre! It's like something out of a farce!

Also, I have a Galaxy S2 with Kies which won't connect to a PC ("Hardware ID Missing" - No resolution at all on the web) and a Samsung ultra portable laptop which randomly freezes (including mouse) and the display driver doesn't support WPF so just shows black regions on the screen when anything using .NET 3.x or above is used (which can be a lot of apps). 3 products out of 3 all unstable and substandard, despite being OK when first bought.

Samsung is a pathetic company.

Apple are better
by Riceman_128 / February 26, 2013 6:55 AM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Apple eat Samsung for breakfast lunch and dinner ... Fact

Re: better
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 26, 2013 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: Apple are better

But more people buy Samsung than Apple (if we discuss phones and tablets). Fact.

If we start discussing TV's, DVD-players and fridges, Apple doesn't even make them. Another fact.

Only on laptops Apple might sell more then Samsung. But that's because so few people buy Apple and there are so many Windows laptop makers. That's the third fact why Apple is neglectable.

Kees

Amen to That
by Gazebo_Statham / February 26, 2013 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: Apple are better

I Agree with you 100% mate.
Samsung make their products out of plastic. Cheap to make, cheap to sell, and don't last half as long as Apple products. If you want premium luxury, go Apple!!!

Re: long lasting
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 26, 2013 3:56 PM PST
In reply to: Amen to That

Apple products last so long that most people have to buy a new one to keep up with the new techology while the old one - technically - would last for at least 5 more years. So you pay more for not using it longer.

Kees

Samsung is Garbage
by Hssx / April 12, 2013 9:24 PM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I bought Samsung series 9 new ultrabook for 1400, and guess what it has mountain load of problems.

First of all, the charging pin is so slim that when I was disconnecting the charging cord from the laptop, the pin broke. The laptop was under warranty. It still is so called the warranty. First of all they got back to me by email in a week even after I had shot dozen of messages and phone calls because imagine being a university student and living without a laptop for even a day. They get back to me and declined to do anything. The reason being that they have not encountered this problem or have not received complaints about this problems in the past. LOLLLLL. At the time of this conversation with Samsung, this laptop had come out only six months ago. What a **** excuse to not cover me under warranty. When I yelled at these Assssss h o l e s, they took my complaint and that was the end of. This laptop has so many other flaws as it crashes, hangs, and goes blank Sad The track pad is a mess. So on and so forth. Well I guess the battery life is good. But seriously 1400 for this **** brand and **** service.

I had my phone for upgrade; I wanted to buy Samsung but after this experience, I have touched by ears and have decided not buy even the smallest thing produced by SAMSUNG the garbage.

This is a message for all of u to know that Samsung is an inferior product in all regards, they cannot even copy other products like Apple well enough as the track pad on my series 9 has been created by Samsung to look like apples', but seriously it works like **** as it copies parts I don't want to copy gets triggered while typing Sad What a mess.

I used to defend this product to my friends saying how cool is this Samsung product but just after few months of use and degrading service. I feel ashamed to even own this product.

I wish I could keep on going, but I have to get back to business. Seriously avoid Samsung at any cost. Everyone can get wiser after falling in a ditch, the real wise person is the one who avoids it in advance.

samsung is crap
by aever125 / February 21, 2014 3:26 PM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I had a Sanyo plasma tv that had all Samsung boards in it and 6 years after I bought the screen died and was going cost 400 to fix it. then I purchased a Frigidaire refrigerator that had you guessed it Samsung parts in it. Ice maker stopped working after a few years.

New monitor craps out
by ComputingViking / July 27, 2015 10:40 PM PDT
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I own three Samsung computer monitors, 22, 24 and 32 inch. The 24 and 32 are unreliable, require power cycling to display after sleep mode, and now the 32 inch WQHD monitor only displays the right half of the screen, even though the input port is displayed in the upper left hand corner, but the rest of the left half is black. This unit was purchased in March, arrived in early april of this year, 2015, it is now July and it is already crapping out? Samsung monitors suck, no if's and's or but's.

Samsung Crap Warranty
by dpthila / November 3, 2015 4:38 AM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

I send my phone for Samsung to repair about 2 months ago still has not received it yet.
Every time I go to this online Samsung chat and ask about it they would say phone is fixed waiting for toll to pick it up, they are doing final checks blah blah. When I initially send the phone to repair they said it will only take 10 days. Apparently they ship the faulty product to somewhere (who knows where) to get it repaired. Contacted Samsung altogether 17 times. Will be easier to get help from a brick wall . When I complain all they say is I understand I understand. I am not sure what they understand or they just say it as a standard saying although it does not mean any thing to them. They outsource all the repairs and do not care about honouring the warranty. Not only I got a crap product i got a crap warranty as well. This is my last Samsung product in this life time.

Samsung Is Garbage.
by ineedmoney808 / January 15, 2016 7:04 PM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Samsung DOES sell garbage products.
Every time i buy a secondhand Samsung product, i painfully regret it.
It's not that the items i buy are broken, it's just that Samsung are Masters Of Capitalism, and their products are only made to last 1-2 years.. MAX.
I will never spend another dollar buying their garbage. I hope you all burn in Hell.
Smart people buy Apple products. People who want to try and be cool buy Samsung junk.

Samsung black friday
by Westlondonnorn / January 16, 2016 12:03 PM PST
In reply to: SAMSUNG IS CRAP

Did anyone else buy into Samsung da black Friday mess? 23rd of Nov I bought so I thought a Samsung tablet titanium only to be informed that the item purchased no longer exists. But If I wish to purchase an alternative at a nice 10% discount or my money back then that could be arranged. £ 100 saved on a black hole in my pocket day or buy another for over £400 I've lost faith in Samsung and slowly moving towards the appearance side. Almost 2moth later and nothing resolved.

