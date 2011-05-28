Samsung Intensity 1 verzion phone problems

Well the other day I grabbed my phone and decided to check to see if I had any new messages. I press a random button only to see it not lighting up, at first I thought my phone was off so I turned it off and back on only to have the same problem of not being able to see anything. If you look real close and squint (in the right lighting) you can see a few bars so the screen still works it just appears to be the lighting behind it that is the problem. What can I do to fix this?
