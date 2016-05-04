Samsung forum

Question

Samsung HT-F5500W Wireless Speakers

by Bruce_Andrews / May 4, 2016 8:03 PM PDT

My HT-F5500W links to a SWA-6000 wireless receiver module (rear speaker receiver). When I startup - the Blue Link light on the SWA lights up - but no sound comes on. If I then un-plug the SWA and plug it back in - the sound is fine and every thing is OK.

It is my understanding that the blue light ON signifies that a link has been established and the SWA should be good to go.

So I am missing something - can anyone make a suggestion?

Thanks!

All Answers

Answer
Re: HT-F5500W/ZA
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 6, 2016 8:56 AM PDT
Rear Speakers (bad - unplug - plug in - fine)
by Bruce_Andrews / May 7, 2016 1:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: HT-F5500W/ZA

Sorry - that page is right out of the manual and does not address my issue. My issue is ALL speakers except the rear speakers work fine. My rear speakers show a solid blue LED - but no sound. If I unplug the SWA and plug it back in - the rear speakers work fine.

My system does the same thing every time I start it (bad - unplug - plug in - fine).

