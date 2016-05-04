Samsung HT-F5500W Wireless Speakers

Hello, Bruce.
My HT-F5500W links to a SWA-6000 wireless receiver module (rear speaker receiver). When I startup - the Blue Link light on the SWA lights up - but no sound comes on. If I then un-plug the SWA and plug it back in - the sound is fine and every thing is OK.
It is my understanding that the blue light ON signifies that a link has been established and the SWA should be good to go.
So I am missing something - can anyone make a suggestion?
