Samsung HL56A650 repair

My Samsung HL56A650 has the common cycling on and off problem. Replaced lamp; didn't work. Found a blown capacitor on the ballast circuit board, soldered on a new capacitor; worked for a month. Soldered on another capacitor with a higher heat rating; worked for another month. Replaced the ballast circuit board; worked for two weeks.
Now my tv is once again not working so I purchased a service manual offline. Looking through the manual I found a picture of what looks to be a mini circuit board that I am missing. The mini board is attached to the fan assembly between the lamp housing and ballast board. The wires are supposed to connect to the mini board but are hanging freely inside the tv. The other end of the loose wires are attached to the dmd board at the same slot as a pair of wires that connect to the top of the lamp assembly.
To fix my tv I need help identifying the mini board and the wires connecting to it.
Thank you for any help!!!
