It sounds like your features changed with the upgrade. Contact T-Mobile customer support.
My gut feeling though is with your current contract are now forced to maintain a data plan.
Trying to lock messages and pictures on my new phone - Samsung Gravity 3, and not able to. Is there a way? If not, can you recommend another non-smart phone with a qwerty keyboard that allows for locking messages and pictures? I am with T-mobile and had an older Samsung phone that allowed me to do this. Thought when I upgraded, that feature would go with it???
Thanks!