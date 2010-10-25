Phones forum

General discussion

Samsung Gravity 3

by klasssy33 / October 25, 2010 9:20 AM PDT

Trying to lock messages and pictures on my new phone - Samsung Gravity 3, and not able to. Is there a way? If not, can you recommend another non-smart phone with a qwerty keyboard that allows for locking messages and pictures? I am with T-mobile and had an older Samsung phone that allowed me to do this. Thought when I upgraded, that feature would go with it???

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung Gravity 3
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung Gravity 3
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Call T-Mobile
by Pepe7 / October 25, 2010 12:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Gravity 3

It sounds like your features changed with the upgrade. Contact T-Mobile customer support.

My gut feeling though is with your current contract are now forced to maintain a data plan.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Gravity 3
by klasssy33 / October 26, 2010 12:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Call T-Mobile

Thank you... probably right...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Gravity
by birdmantd Forum moderator / October 25, 2010 11:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Gravity 3

I think it is a phone issue rather than a feature offered by T-mobile.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Gravity 3
by klasssy33 / October 26, 2010 12:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Gravity 3

Thank you too! Went back to the store and got a Gravity T. Lots of security features on that one!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.