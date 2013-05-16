Samsung forum

General discussion

samsung galaxy2 note Q

by jokidd485 / May 16, 2013 1:51 AM PDT

is it possible to overcharge it? what is the best way to conserve the battery if im not surfing the web? how do i keep apps from running in the background?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: samsung galaxy2 note Q
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: samsung galaxy2 note Q
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Q2
by jokidd485 / May 16, 2013 1:54 AM PDT
In reply to: samsung galaxy2 note Q

also is it bad to leave it plugged in long periods of time like a months?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
edit
by jokidd485 / May 16, 2013 2:34 AM PDT
In reply to: samsung galaxy2 note Q

actually its a samsung tab2 not a note

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: samsung galaxy2 note Q
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 16, 2013 5:14 AM PDT
In reply to: samsung galaxy2 note Q

Hi jokidd485,

Happy to answer your questions! To conserve battery, I'd turn on battery saver, and then look at the battery statistics and try to kill as many applications as possible that misbehave. Most of the time, the power hog is going to be your screen. So the darker you can tolerate, the better.

As far as damaging the battery from charging, just make sure you're charging it with the cord that came with it, and it's also a good to connect it to a surge protector.

HD Tech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
reply
by jokidd485 / May 16, 2013 6:43 AM PDT

what about storeing it for months at a time is it better to leave it plugged in or not plugged in

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.