samsung galaxy2 note Q

also is it bad to leave it plugged in long periods of time like a months?
is it possible to overcharge it? what is the best way to conserve the battery if im not surfing the web? how do i keep apps from running in the background?
Welcome to the Samsung forum on CNET! Samsung worked with CNET to create a forum where people can ask questions and talk about all Samsung products and get help with everything from HDTVs, Smart TVs, home theater components, phones, cmaeras to monitors and printers. This forum is staffed by Samsung employees, but as we have seen in the past, often the most helpful answers come from CNET forum members themselves so please don't consider this just a Q and A with Samsung. This is a CNET forum and Samsung is here to be part of the conversation. Enjoy!
is it possible to overcharge it? what is the best way to conserve the battery if im not surfing the web? how do i keep apps from running in the background?
Hi jokidd485,
Happy to answer your questions! To conserve battery, I'd turn on battery saver, and then look at the battery statistics and try to kill as many applications as possible that misbehave. Most of the time, the power hog is going to be your screen. So the darker you can tolerate, the better.
As far as damaging the battery from charging, just make sure you're charging it with the cord that came with it, and it's also a good to connect it to a surge protector.
HD Tech
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.