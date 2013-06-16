Samsung Galaxy S2 Virgin Mobile keeps resetting itself

My VM supplied phone seems to reset about every 2 weeks or rather reboot. It's never done that during a call but as it has this startup melody you know it restarted.
It's a smart phone and appears to be the new Windows. Updates and reboots are common now. And no, I didn't write that's it's right but tell that to the carrier.
Bob
I had to go to Virgin Mobile from Sprint to save money. Now the phones keep resetting itself at random times, even while I am on the phone. Tried a different phone, didn't work. I'm not real tech savvy, what can I do?