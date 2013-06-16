Samsung forum

Question

Samsung Galaxy S2 Virgin Mobile keeps resetting itself

by ruffroller / June 16, 2013 10:03 AM PDT

I had to go to Virgin Mobile from Sprint to save money. Now the phones keep resetting itself at random times, even while I am on the phone. Tried a different phone, didn't work. I'm not real tech savvy, what can I do?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung Galaxy S2 Virgin Mobile keeps resetting itself
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung Galaxy S2 Virgin Mobile keeps resetting itself
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sorry but me too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2013 12:39 AM PDT

My VM supplied phone seems to reset about every 2 weeks or rather reboot. It's never done that during a call but as it has this startup melody you know it restarted.

It's a smart phone and appears to be the new Windows. Updates and reboots are common now. And no, I didn't write that's it's right but tell that to the carrier.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I was told something that works but don't know
by ruffroller / June 17, 2013 4:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry but me too.

A guy told me that he had the same problem, he said he put new firmware on. I'm not sure how to do that, I tried by running a google search. Hope someone can help me, it resets probably 20 times a day.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Actually that sounds like a defective phone.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2013 5:53 AM PDT

Back to where you got it and get it exchanged.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I don't really think it's the phone though
by ruffroller / June 17, 2013 6:18 AM PDT

Because before I got the galaxy s2, which is now my second one, I had an LG optimus elite and it would reset itself too.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Small world.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2013 6:27 AM PDT

My son has some optimus I think. Works great. Maybe there's a issue with this model. But unless you keep returning it, they won't know.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.