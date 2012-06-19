Samsung Galaxy Note Warranty Horror

I have a very similar experience and reading some of the other warranty issues is actually making me feel sick. I have recently Googled around Anovo's poor reputation and the results are shocking. So many terrible experiences people are having with Samsung and their associated repair firms.

Anyone will know the top end Galaxy Note and the market value in the £400-£500 mark. Second hand value given any damage, around £200-250. Given that a working screen is around that mark.

Well I sent mine in for repair on 1st June 2012. I had just returned from holiday. The phone had been exposed to very hot and sweaty conditions. Amazingly, after reporting the phone as not powering and dead to warranty department, that evening it suddenly came to life. I reported the change of condition immediately on their warranty number. I then used it for 3 days subsequently, and all features were working except main camera and stylus. Incidentally the 3 days was in waiting for the envelope to be sent. I was in two minds to actually send it in or sell it, but took my chance, optimistically hoping that Samsung repairs may correct what I thought in their eyes could be a very simple issues.

The phone was returned to me completely dead again. The explanation the phone is not covered under warranty due to water damage. OK let's say we accept the phone had water penetration given the conditions it was in, can anyone spot the difference?

Great! I hope anyone reading can appreciate a repair company is actually supposed to take responsibility for their actions and return the phone in the condition it was sent in.

Surely this is why companies have insurance accept liabilities. If it was working when it reached the repair desk, surely it should be returned to me in the same state it was sent?

I could not find any warranty terms and conditions to state that if in the repair process my phone failed, it would be my liability.

I really don't have much other course except legal as Anovo the shoddy firm that Samsung uses to repair the phones is going to return the item ...dead.

In the meantime I will do my very best to let others know of the austerity measures others may experience when they return their part working phone under warranty.

PLEASE BEWARE SAMSUNG MAY RETURN YOUR PHONE COMPLETELY DEAD IF IT FALLS OUTSIDE WARRANTY.