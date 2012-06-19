Samsung forum

Samsung Galaxy Note Warranty Horror

by saif1a / June 19, 2012 6:56 AM PDT

I have a very similar experience and reading some of the other warranty issues is actually making me feel sick. I have recently Googled around Anovo's poor reputation and the results are shocking. So many terrible experiences people are having with Samsung and their associated repair firms.
Anyone will know the top end Galaxy Note and the market value in the £400-£500 mark. Second hand value given any damage, around £200-250. Given that a working screen is around that mark.
Well I sent mine in for repair on 1st June 2012. I had just returned from holiday. The phone had been exposed to very hot and sweaty conditions. Amazingly, after reporting the phone as not powering and dead to warranty department, that evening it suddenly came to life. I reported the change of condition immediately on their warranty number. I then used it for 3 days subsequently, and all features were working except main camera and stylus. Incidentally the 3 days was in waiting for the envelope to be sent. I was in two minds to actually send it in or sell it, but took my chance, optimistically hoping that Samsung repairs may correct what I thought in their eyes could be a very simple issues.
The phone was returned to me completely dead again. The explanation the phone is not covered under warranty due to water damage. OK let's say we accept the phone had water penetration given the conditions it was in, can anyone spot the difference?
Great! I hope anyone reading can appreciate a repair company is actually supposed to take responsibility for their actions and return the phone in the condition it was sent in.
Surely this is why companies have insurance accept liabilities. If it was working when it reached the repair desk, surely it should be returned to me in the same state it was sent?
I could not find any warranty terms and conditions to state that if in the repair process my phone failed, it would be my liability.
I really don't have much other course except legal as Anovo the shoddy firm that Samsung uses to repair the phones is going to return the item ...dead.
In the meantime I will do my very best to let others know of the austerity measures others may experience when they return their part working phone under warranty.
PLEASE BEWARE SAMSUNG MAY RETURN YOUR PHONE COMPLETELY DEAD IF IT FALLS OUTSIDE WARRANTY.

Sounds familiar.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 19, 2012 7:04 AM PDT

I've read this story across all makers. Not much new here.

I can only guess you haven't read many or found out the makers have had to install moisture and shock indicators in the devices due to the problems that happen in the field. Such is not covered in warranty and such exposure can result in the unit's erratic behavior plus means that if it is sent in, the return condition may not be the same as the moisture and corrosion is continuing.

Sorry to read yet another story like this one.
Bob

I did my research
by saif1a / June 19, 2012 11:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Sounds familiar.

I returned the phone based on an improvement in its condition. i.e. it started working, furthermore was working for 3 days nicely prior to sending in. That's why I was in two minds to return it. If water/corrosion, that suggests worsening condition.
I read of issues about water indicators among many other problems, but could not imagine this was the case, given that it started working. On contrary I imagined minor issue. My aim was to find out if it could be completely restored. Did not imagine after it left my hands working, it would return in that state in a million years.
Saif

All you can do?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 20, 2012 2:19 AM PDT
In reply to: I did my research

Is to consider that it's dead and then decide if you want to try self repair. For me I have a background in electronics including bare chip on board systems (delicate stuff!) so for me I have no fear of looking at a dead board. I'll clean it in the alcohol bath, let it dry then off to the microscope and solder station to touch up any connections that look bad. Test it and then if it fails do that last hurrah bake it in the oven for a few minutes trick.

If that fails, it's recycled.
Bob

Repair
by saif1a / June 20, 2012 9:54 PM PDT
In reply to: All you can do?

Hi Bob,

I appreciate your assistance and repair suggestion. I'm sure the screen is worth close to £200 on ebay after a few searches so I'm holding off paying for any repair.
I'm just astonished Samsung and Anovo can do something like this. I'm still justifying my case through Samsung customer support at present. I still haven't had an answer to my question. Did the engineer check the state of the phone prior to opening it up and was it working. They just won't answer that. That to me is admission of guilt.
You'd expect when an engineer opened the phone found it powering up and put it back and found it not powering, they would have a conscience and say well it was working before I opened it but I forgot something or disturbed something and now it is not powering up.
I've got to take this up with Samsung as there seems to be radio silence from them on my last complaint. I have been asking them for a name and address to make formal complaint.

Saif

Again I think I failed you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 21, 2012 1:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Repair

As there is moisture all bets are off if the unit will return in the same condition and operation that you sent it in.

I know this area too well as I have decades of work in military and now industrial gear. But try you should but even I would deny such a claim.
Bob

Twisting Arm
by saif1a / June 21, 2012 8:49 PM PDT

There are some areas in Military and Industry that are similar. Perhaps integrity is lacking in Industry now more-so with economic recession. The poor always suffer is perhaps another similarity in this case. After weeks of argument and Samsung's repair people confessing it was beyond economic repair, then contradicting themselves saying out of warranty we dont touch, water damage items, they managed to send me back the phone in exact same software condition I sent in in with.

The note in envelope said, sorry we can't repair water damage and your phone is faulty. Their customer rep just a few days back told me the phone was beyond economic repair and that it would be returned not powering etc, due to water damage. I think it's the standard line to acquire a model that can be cleaned up and resold. No doubt they got spare board lying around all over the place. Take from the poor and give to rich. Not everyone argues their brains out like me. So sorry for those people who don't push.

Regards,
Saif

Was not a matter of integrity.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2012 1:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Twisting Arm

Here I find moisture and shock (impact) sensors. And even with those a customer that is shown such a thing feels like they are being cheated.

You can't do much for them.
Bob

Not any Customer
by saif1a / June 22, 2012 9:50 AM PDT

But someone with a uni degree in Applied Physics. My world is not just machines, science and logic but humane and rationale.
I can distinguish when something is my fault. Clearly an engineer made error closing lid first time around. I sent it back, with strong words, it comes back in condition I wanted. Thats not science and logical circuitry saying water damage. Thats saying engineer blamed it on the car but it was the nut behind the wheel. Me thinks what if they do this often? They might get lots of free parts.
Regards. All is well. It ended well.
Saif

(NT) Good to read it was fixed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2012 9:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Not any Customer
