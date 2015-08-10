Samsung forum

Samsung... EVERYTHING is wrong!

by Darwin_Grizzly / August 10, 2015 9:52 AM PDT

Ok, first off, let me state before all else that I am writing from China regarding a (genuinely real) television bought from a high end brand store.
This UA55JU5910 was just delivered last week to an excited me... but that excitement faded quickly as the week went on.

I do not watch television or film via cable... especially since there is none of it here. Nor do I have a PC powerful enough to fully display the 4K resolution. So my happiness and satisfaction was met with the ability to insert my external USB HDD.

And when I did, the picture was brilliant!

But by the end of the day, the funkiness began.
It started with the USB being recognized, but only a fraction of folders or files being visible. Sometimes the folders were absent, sometimes they were present, but empty of files with the exception of some (not all) that were outside of a folder.
Some would remain visible even after deletion.

At first I found that a hard start (unplugged, the plugged back in) would cure the issue. But, that didn't last. And soon enough entering the drive would show me "no contents" where there most certainly often was.

The same would occur on both my 500 GB seagate HDD as well as on my 2TB WD drive.

On one occasion optimizing the drive and checking for errors did the trick. But that was only once. And for as much as I have tried, I can find no pattern in it's success. currently, as of today, it's telling my nothing but "No Content".
I even plugged in a 8GB thumb drive and it said the same (despite having a flash update prepped on it. It can't even recognize that.

That was the first, and most annoying issue.

Next are the APPs. Yes people have complained about the ones that cannot be removed. And it's no different here. But for a TV with 1+ GB memory, how can they have 900+Mg of preloaded apps? Again, being in China, none are of any use. And none are film, television related.Is there absolutely no way around this? Like perhaps an HK or Japanese flash update... they are all UA region televisions after all, aren't they?

Now... Having reset the HUB in my attempts to find a pattern-like workaround for the USB issue I had to set up the HUB once again. Which has led me to the next problem: I cannot.
While loading the "terms and conditions" it warns me that it may take a few minutes depending upon internet speed, so I wait about 45 seconds when it fails and tells me that my connection is not stable. When it most certainly is on every other device.
So despite being a useless set of apps (none of which include streaming via wi-fi) they are inaccessible.

Perhaps the ODDEST problem I have come across, to which I have been unable to find a similar concern online is this.
Early on, while playing and testing the televisions capabilities I installed the Smart View 2.0 APP on my Samsung S5 (which has had no problems, mind you). And I have read of people unable to connect, unable to get the television to offer them a PIN, and if they managed to get through that, it would fail in other ways.
Well.. get this.. It works for me.. It connects... and when I select my television a PIN # does pop up om the screen right when the APP itself asks for it... I enter it accurately (I'm no dyslexic, but I've tried about 30 times now just in case)... only to be told over and over again.. Wrong PIN, try again... maxing out at 5 attempts. I have witnesses.

I must say, as a basic TV, it's awesome. My Xbox One is plugged into it and looks gorgeous. And when a video does play, I smile. Buy the joy ends there.,.. turning into frustration.

Can anyone help?? Or is it all beyond help??

The videos would have to be encoded "just so."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2015 10:14 AM PDT

And what is that encoding? I must defer to Samsung.

It's not accepted by many that video encoding matters. Those folk can't be helped for now. And Samsung needs to spend more time on how to encode so videos show up and play.

But here's the big issue. Folk often download pirate videos and want help on those. That can never happen. If you must ask why, please do so on it's own thread as it's like asking help in jacking a car.

Let me end with what I learned. Play the video at 1080p and let the TV upscale.

regardless of encoding...
by Darwin_Grizzly / August 10, 2015 10:35 AM PDT

It can't be the encoding, as it's so random. Some videos would be present one minute, then upon deletion or addition of anything onto the drive, it would get all wanky and either appear void of any folders and files (Photos, Videos, Music), which were visible previously, or simply display a portion of what was visible before. Presently, it shows all my drives as being void of anything despite recognizing the proper size and "used space" of the drive in the information drop down option.

Being in China, all films are pirated... literally... But I specifically use it for personally edited 1080p and 4K go pro files which I generally keep in MKV format. And like I said, the very same files that worked previously have vanished, returned, and vanished again upon adding or deleting data.

Thanks for your reply.

So you deleted and added these with what?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2015 12:09 PM PDT

On a PC? If so ask Samsung how to clear the cache of the HDD so the TV can rebuild that.

Again, no one here will broach support of pirated video. Please leave that at the door on the way in.

-> About the vanishing. Here's a nugget that I tripped over. If the Samsung starts reading files and hits one it can't decode then it may not try others in that folder.

Again, those that write it's not an encoding issue can't be helped. It takes time for them to figure that out. I can't write about this over and over.

Collapse -
Encoding
by Darwin_Grizzly / August 10, 2015 7:15 PM PDT

I assumed it wasn't the encoding because the drive would go from not displaying it's contents to displaying them without making any changes to the contents itself, but rather after a hard off/on of the television.
But as I have noticed, these machines can be finicky, therefore I will look at the various encoding and get back to you.

Thank you.

Collapse -
Answer
remove drive
by hpp8140 / August 10, 2015 11:47 AM PDT

How was the drive removed from the USB the 1st time it worked?

Collapse -
The first time...
by Darwin_Grizzly / August 10, 2015 7:18 PM PDT
In reply to: remove drive

Well, actually, the very first time, I had pulled it out without properly disabling it. That led to the drive having errors. And has since been cleared, and formatted.
Could this lead to an error on the televisions part, despite it having worked since then?

Collapse -
Yes
by hpp8140 / August 11, 2015 8:15 AM PDT
In reply to: The first time...
