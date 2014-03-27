Samsung forum

Question

Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?

by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 4:14 AM PDT

My new ES8000 TV is not detecting any wireless router, I can use LAN to connect to the internet but not wifi, I have the latest firmware and Smarthub? I bought a 55 inch es8000 television, the TV is not detecting any wifi router. I switched off the TV, and checked the wifi router, it is connecting fine on my two laptops and on all smartphones. When I go into network settings, I clicked on start to search for network, "it says searching for network then the screen vanished" in other words, it displays screen showing searching for wireless networks, and doesnt move forward from there. Another thing I noted was that under network, the Wifi-direct and Soft AP options are not selectable. Another thing is I had talk with Samsung Support and they advised me to perform a system reset on the tv and to reset my router and modem. After the process was complete, I was still stuck with the same problem after the TV restart. Wireless router is not detected on tv yet all my other devices are connected and working fine... phones, laptop are all connected to the wifi router and working. Please advice. best regards..

Answer This Ask For Clarification
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
46 total posts (Page 1 of 2)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Let's start with a basc question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 4:20 AM PDT

What channel is the router on?

Also, can you supply the full model number and what firmware version is in the set as well as if the router is more than 20 feet away and make/model on that. If the router has a hidden SSID, it won't work. Yes, other devices can work with Hidden SSID but I don't consider that valid for consumer devices such as HDTV and such.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung un55es8000 tv not connecting to wifi
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 4:57 AM PDT

Thank you so much for your quick reply, here's the information you need: model:UN55ES800, software version is T-ECPAKUC-1054.4, BT-S/I/G... The router no more than 20 feet away, it's next to the TV. I'm using a Linksys EA6500 router. I have both 2.4 Ghz and 5Ghz network enabled within the router. For the 2.4Ghz, I have channel set to auto and for the 5 Ghz, I have the channel set to 153-5.765. How would I know if this router has the hidden SSID?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Auto can be out at channel 14 which is not good for NA.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 5:21 AM PDT

(North America) Here's a link about channels and another why it matters.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_WLAN_channels
http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-560420/wifi-disconnects-from-time-to-time-galaxy-tab-7-plus/


OK, I see a partial model number. Let's try this one.
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/owners/product/UN55ES8000FXZA
1054.4 looks current so that's not it.


The Linksys emulator is at http://ui.linksys.com/files/EA6500/Setup/2.0.12219.0/ but they failed to show what screen has the channel it's on. Use a PC and look there. Here's a link how.
http://www.speedguide.net/faq_in_q.php?qid=346

Hidden SSID is something we change from default so I'm going to write it's unlikely to be the cause. Folk that do this, know.

Since the router is next to the TV, wire it up. You'll avoid so many issues.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Tv is mounted on wall with no visible wires
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 5:42 AM PDT

I meant to say the router is in a separate little closet near the tv. The tv is mounted on the wall with no wires visible due to the fact I have little kids running around in the house pulling down everything they find.. Do you know anything else I can do? I also noticed that samsung has a usb wireless adapter available on ebay. Do you think this would work with my tv.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So you don't have an adapter installed on the hDTV?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 5:50 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) PS. To see if it works at all. Use the cable for now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 7:29 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The ethernet cable does work...
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 7:54 AM PDT

The ethernet cable does work...

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Then decide on how to add WiFi?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 7:57 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I called samsung
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 9:10 AM PDT

I called samsung, they say I don't need a wireless dongle for my tv... I guess I will still buy the dongle regardless what samsung techs say.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remember I never found the full model number
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 9:16 AM PDT
In reply to: I called samsung

I linked it above and it wrote "wifi ready" which is code for add the dongle. Given how only certain dongles work with certain models the EXACT model is needed for both this discussion and when you want to be sure this is the right dongle or there is some other issue in play.

I see I shared my little favorite Netgear WNCE2001 which can be powered off USB on the HDTV and sidesteps proprietary dongles that you will never use on anything else.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
okay thank you for your help!
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 9:44 AM PDT

Someone told me that they think this might work WIS12ABGNX wireless Lan Adapter, but I will definitely go your route. Im thinking of purchasing the net gear WNCE2001 from amazon. If I do get the net gear one, you don't think there will be slow rate of speed and lots of buffering during streaming? Is that the best one?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So 54 megabit is faster than your current internet speed?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 11:11 AM PDT

So few have more than that and well, I can't guess this area. You have to share what we are working with.

-> Now that you broached the "best" question the problem is now that I can't guess best. Only what I use and advise. To find best we have to make up some research paper with, well, I hope you see why I must decline.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank you
by liljayballer1010 / March 27, 2014 9:46 AM PDT

thank you I will get the netgear? is that the best one you would recommended?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
HELP with Service Menu settings
by Wilson Bradley / September 14, 2017 3:18 PM PDT

HELP
I Have a ; Samsung 60" 2012 Smart TV UN60ES8000FXZA Region USA -
Central Could someone with a working TV PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE... Take pictures of your Service Menu settings? (I know MY BAD- and should have taken pictures before hand) I mucked with mine and have never been able to put them back. I messed with them trying to get the wifi working again after the firmware update. ANY model of ES8000F series might sufice..
PLEASE PLEASE- Taking clear pictures of each section shouldn't take long.
The service manual settings don't jiv correctly.﻿

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The only help I've read in this forum on Service menus
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2017 8:43 AM PDT

Is to stay out of them due to how many have bricked the TV and caused a big repair bill.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Remember I'm assuming this is a new TV
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2014 5:29 AM PDT

And not that it failed.

When I'm testing this I like to install Virtual Router to turn my laptop into a hot spot for testing.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 28, 2014 7:36 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
I tried the factory reset many times with no luck
by liljayballer1010 / April 6, 2014 1:09 PM PDT

I tried the factory reset many times with no luck, I called samsung and they are charging me an arms and a leg for service call since my warranty is out....

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Can you reveal if you added the WiFi stick?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2014 1:32 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Same problem...
by jonveg / May 20, 2014 12:51 AM PDT

I have the same problem, my TV was purchased in November 2012, when I configure the TV the first time the WiFi Works perfectly, one month more later I move from my parents house and now wifi networks is not detected.

I read in a Spanish forum that if I set the new network such like is configured the first network that I could connect the TV could be work. My problem is that in my new home I don't have internet service, I'm from Venezuela and in some places is difficult to contract internet service, a neighbor allows me to connect to your wifi network.

I read in the same Spanish forum that an Argentine guy could solve the problem through Samsung warranty changing the wifi card in the TV.

Sorry for my english, regards.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
My Solution way!!! Test by myself and Worked
by kallipso2 / October 27, 2014 7:32 AM PDT

Problems: Ue65es8000
wifi search network and after that suddenly skip out ....
no connect to wifi
just connect to first wifi that i config at the first time
in secret menu: sometimes i saw wifi MAC and sometime it show fail massage

solution :
put tv in stand by mode
push info > menu > mute > power ( it is secret or service menu )
be careful, don't change others things
go to: Control > sub option and change "wifi region" and chose A
go back
go to: SVC > SVC restart

now your tv will be restart again and ask you to config it

I hope it work for you to
Please report you test here

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (5)
Collapse -
HELP!
by jendola28 / December 9, 2014 12:58 AM PST

How do you put the TV in standby mode?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here I tap the power button.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2014 1:15 AM PST
In reply to: HELP!

Unlike PCs there is rarely any "standby" mode.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
!!!
by kallipso2 / December 9, 2014 3:07 AM PST

my tv model is Ue65es8000

jost turn off your tv by remote ( it go to standby mode )

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks
by DSmoens / January 8, 2015 5:31 AM PST

Thanks thist helped me a lot.... This was indeed the solution!!

however go to: SVC > SVC restart should be go to: SVC > SVC reset

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (3)
Collapse -
Solution Worked!
by Cmakers / October 11, 2017 8:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

This solution works

I have a 40" ES8000

After I changed ISP the TV became unable to detect the new network ...in fact it was unable to detect ANY network.

I powered off. Reset. Upgraded firmware via USB (actually really easy to do). Powered off again. Kept trying to install network but same problem remained.

I then found this:

put tv in stand by mode
push info > menu > mute > power ( it is secret or service menu )
be careful, don't change others things
go to: Control > sub option and change "wifi region" and chose A
go back
go to: SVC > SVC restart

which I followed. Then powered off (unplug the TV from the wall for several minutes). Tried to install network again and it worked.

Thank you for posting this solution. It has saved me the cost of an engineer and also avoided any further painstaking and fruitless calls to Samsung support!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thankyou
by Adrianhaslett / January 10, 2015 7:57 AM PST

I have been struggling with the wifi issue for ages. Everyone including all forums I've seen are saying it's the wifi board. Changing is seems to work. However it seems that is wrong as as soon as I followed the instructions given. All is well.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
worked with my TV
by eakcat / January 11, 2015 7:39 AM PST

I had the issue with my TV 55"8000series bought in Venezuela. After acess the service Menu just changed the region from B to A and after restard the TV, Wifi is back, working perfectly.
many thanks for the tip.
HH

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Tambien soy de Venezuela
by jonveg / January 13, 2015 10:19 PM PST
In reply to: worked with my TV

Amigo tengo el mismo problema con el WiFi pero no he podido colocar el TV en modo Stand By como lo describen arriba, como hiciste tu? Gracias de antemano.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It Works / Funciono
by jonveg / January 14, 2015 10:33 PM PST
In reply to: worked with my TV

It works, I have the model UN55ES8000 and works with this combinations:
Mute - 1 - 8 - 2 - Power
I followed the steps before described and now Wifi works good.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Funciono, tengo el modelo UN55ES8000 y funciono con esta combinacion:
Mute - 1 - 8 - 2 - Power
Segui los pasos antes descritos y ahora el Wifi trabaja bien.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 46 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.