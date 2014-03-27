Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?

My new ES8000 TV is not detecting any wireless router, I can use LAN to connect to the internet but not wifi, I have the latest firmware and Smarthub? I bought a 55 inch es8000 television, the TV is not detecting any wifi router. I switched off the TV, and checked the wifi router, it is connecting fine on my two laptops and on all smartphones. When I go into network settings, I clicked on start to search for network, "it says searching for network then the screen vanished" in other words, it displays screen showing searching for wireless networks, and doesnt move forward from there. Another thing I noted was that under network, the Wifi-direct and Soft AP options are not selectable. Another thing is I had talk with Samsung Support and they advised me to perform a system reset on the tv and to reset my router and modem. After the process was complete, I was still stuck with the same problem after the TV restart. Wireless router is not detected on tv yet all my other devices are connected and working fine... phones, laptop are all connected to the wifi router and working. Please advice. best regards..