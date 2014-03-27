Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?

Thread display:
Answer
Let's start with a basc question.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 4:20 AM PDT
What channel is the router on?
Also, can you supply the full model number and what firmware version is in the set as well as if the router is more than 20 feet away and make/model on that. If the router has a hidden SSID, it won't work. Yes, other devices can work with Hidden SSID but I don't consider that valid for consumer devices such as HDTV and such.
Bob
Samsung un55es8000 tv not connecting to wifi
Thank you so much for your quick reply, here's the information you need: model:UN55ES800, software version is T-ECPAKUC-1054.4, BT-S/I/G... The router no more than 20 feet away, it's next to the TV. I'm using a Linksys EA6500 router. I have both 2.4 Ghz and 5Ghz network enabled within the router. For the 2.4Ghz, I have channel set to auto and for the 5 Ghz, I have the channel set to 153-5.765. How would I know if this router has the hidden SSID?
Tv is mounted on wall with no visible wires
I meant to say the router is in a separate little closet near the tv. The tv is mounted on the wall with no wires visible due to the fact I have little kids running around in the house pulling down everything they find.. Do you know anything else I can do? I also noticed that samsung has a usb wireless adapter available on ebay. Do you think this would work with my tv.
PS. To see if it works at all. Use the cable for now.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 7:29 AM PDT
The ethernet cable does work...
The ethernet cable does work...
Then decide on how to add WiFi?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 7:57 AM PDT
I called samsung
I called samsung, they say I don't need a wireless dongle for my tv... I guess I will still buy the dongle regardless what samsung techs say.
Remember I never found the full model number
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 9:16 AM PDT
I linked it above and it wrote "wifi ready" which is code for add the dongle. Given how only certain dongles work with certain models the EXACT model is needed for both this discussion and when you want to be sure this is the right dongle or there is some other issue in play.
I see I shared my little favorite Netgear WNCE2001 which can be powered off USB on the HDTV and sidesteps proprietary dongles that you will never use on anything else.
Bob
okay thank you for your help!
Someone told me that they think this might work WIS12ABGNX wireless Lan Adapter, but I will definitely go your route. Im thinking of purchasing the net gear WNCE2001 from amazon. If I do get the net gear one, you don't think there will be slow rate of speed and lots of buffering during streaming? Is that the best one?
So 54 megabit is faster than your current internet speed?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 11:11 AM PDT
So few have more than that and well, I can't guess this area. You have to share what we are working with.
-> Now that you broached the "best" question the problem is now that I can't guess best. Only what I use and advise. To find best we have to make up some research paper with, well, I hope you see why I must decline.
Bob
thank you
thank you I will get the netgear? is that the best one you would recommended?
HELP with Service Menu settings
HELP
I Have a ; Samsung 60" 2012 Smart TV UN60ES8000FXZA Region USA -
Central Could someone with a working TV PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE... Take pictures of your Service Menu settings? (I know MY BAD- and should have taken pictures before hand) I mucked with mine and have never been able to put them back. I messed with them trying to get the wifi working again after the firmware update. ANY model of ES8000F series might sufice..
PLEASE PLEASE- Taking clear pictures of each section shouldn't take long.
The service manual settings don't jiv correctly.
The only help I've read in this forum on Service menus
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 15, 2017 8:43 AM PDT
Is to stay out of them due to how many have bricked the TV and caused a big repair bill.
Remember I'm assuming this is a new TV
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 27, 2014 5:29 AM PDT
And not that it failed.
When I'm testing this I like to install Virtual Router to turn my laptop into a hot spot for testing.
Bob
Re: Samsung es8000, wifi network problem?
Collapse -
I tried the factory reset many times with no luck
I tried the factory reset many times with no luck, I called samsung and they are charging me an arms and a leg for service call since my warranty is out....
Can you reveal if you added the WiFi stick?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 6, 2014 1:32 PM PDT
Same problem...
by
jonveg
/
May 20, 2014 12:51 AM PDT
I have the same problem, my TV was purchased in November 2012, when I configure the TV the first time the WiFi Works perfectly, one month more later I move from my parents house and now wifi networks is not detected.
I read in a Spanish forum that if I set the new network such like is configured the first network that I could connect the TV could be work. My problem is that in my new home I don't have internet service, I'm from Venezuela and in some places is difficult to contract internet service, a neighbor allows me to connect to your wifi network.
I read in the same Spanish forum that an Argentine guy could solve the problem through Samsung warranty changing the wifi card in the TV.
Sorry for my english, regards.
My Solution way!!! Test by myself and Worked
Problems: Ue65es8000
wifi search network and after that suddenly skip out ....
no connect to wifi
just connect to first wifi that i config at the first time
in secret menu: sometimes i saw wifi MAC and sometime it show fail massage
solution :
put tv in stand by mode
push info > menu > mute > power ( it is secret or service menu )
be careful, don't change others things
go to: Control > sub option and change "wifi region" and chose A
go back
go to: SVC > SVC restart
now your tv will be restart again and ask you to config it
I hope it work for you to
Please report you test here
HELP!
How do you put the TV in standby mode?
Collapse -
Here I tap the power button.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 9, 2014 1:15 AM PST
Unlike PCs there is rarely any "standby" mode.
!!!
my tv model is Ue65es8000
jost turn off your tv by remote ( it go to standby mode )
Collapse -
Thanks
by
DSmoens
/
January 8, 2015 5:31 AM PST
Thanks thist helped me a lot.... This was indeed the solution!!
however go to: SVC > SVC restart should be go to: SVC > SVC reset
Solution Worked!
by
Cmakers
/
October 11, 2017 8:43 AM PDT
This solution works
I have a 40" ES8000
After I changed ISP the TV became unable to detect the new network ...in fact it was unable to detect ANY network.
I powered off. Reset. Upgraded firmware via USB (actually really easy to do). Powered off again. Kept trying to install network but same problem remained.
I then found this:
put tv in stand by mode
push info > menu > mute > power ( it is secret or service menu )
be careful, don't change others things
go to: Control > sub option and change "wifi region" and chose A
go back
go to: SVC > SVC restart
which I followed. Then powered off (unplug the TV from the wall for several minutes). Tried to install network again and it worked.
Thank you for posting this solution. It has saved me the cost of an engineer and also avoided any further painstaking and fruitless calls to Samsung support!
Thankyou
I have been struggling with the wifi issue for ages. Everyone including all forums I've seen are saying it's the wifi board. Changing is seems to work. However it seems that is wrong as as soon as I followed the instructions given. All is well.
Collapse -
worked with my TV
by
eakcat
/
January 11, 2015 7:39 AM PST
I had the issue with my TV 55"8000series bought in Venezuela. After acess the service Menu just changed the region from B to A and after restard the TV, Wifi is back, working perfectly.
many thanks for the tip.
HH
Tambien soy de Venezuela
by
jonveg
/
January 13, 2015 10:19 PM PST
Amigo tengo el mismo problema con el WiFi pero no he podido colocar el TV en modo Stand By como lo describen arriba, como hiciste tu? Gracias de antemano.
It Works / Funciono
by
jonveg
/
January 14, 2015 10:33 PM PST
It works, I have the model UN55ES8000 and works with this combinations:
Mute - 1 - 8 - 2 - Power
I followed the steps before described and now Wifi works good.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Funciono, tengo el modelo UN55ES8000 y funciono con esta combinacion:
Mute - 1 - 8 - 2 - Power
Segui los pasos antes descritos y ahora el Wifi trabaja bien.
