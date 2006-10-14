Samsung D900 and MMS with T-Mobile USA

You can use the same settings from the Samsung d500...
I've just tried these settings with my new Samsung SGH D900 and everything is connecting fine. While I can not vouch for the original poster, I did validate the ''voicestream.com'' domain and it appears to be an official T-Mobile domain.
Good Luck & Enjoy your SGH D900!
Kai
Here is all of the info for you T-Mobile users.
Messages Settings
SMS service center # +12063130004
MMS
Profile Settings
server url: http://216.155.174.84/servlets/mms
gprs settings: 216.155.165.050
port: 8080
apn: wap.voicestream.com
login: (leave blank)
password: (leave blank)
BROWSER SETTINGS
Profile Settings
Home url: http://wap.myvoicestream.com
bearer: gprs only
proxy: enable
gprs setting - Gateway
ip: 216.155.165.050
port: 8080
apn: wap.voicestream.com
login: (leave blank)
password: (leave blank)
For the e-mail t-mobile has the configurations on their website i also have the info too.
I recently purchased a Samsung SGH-D900 (D900DXFG5) which is not supported by T-Mobile in the States. I was sent the configuration settings for MMS. I'm able to recieve MMS but I cannot send any. The error message is: 'service denied'. Any clue to what the correct settings are for use with T-Mobile? Their tech dept is unable to find a solution. Thanks.