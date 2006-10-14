Samsung D900 and MMS with T-Mobile USA

Phones forum

by kepalle / October 14, 2006 5:30 PM PDT

I recently purchased a Samsung SGH-D900 (D900DXFG5) which is not supported by T-Mobile in the States. I was sent the configuration settings for MMS. I'm able to recieve MMS but I cannot send any. The error message is: 'service denied'. Any clue to what the correct settings are for use with T-Mobile? Their tech dept is unable to find a solution. Thanks.

Samsung D900 MMS with T-Mobile USA
by Kaikemono / October 31, 2006 3:54 PM PST

You can use the same settings from the Samsung d500...

:: http://www.nowsms.com/discus/messages/485/8477.html

(scroll all the way to the bottom for the original post)

I've just tried these settings with my new Samsung SGH D900 and everything is connecting fine. While I can not vouch for the original poster, I did validate the ''voicestream.com'' domain and it appears to be an official T-Mobile domain.

Good Luck & Enjoy your SGH D900!

Kai

''Consciousness is the ground of all possibilities.''

--- BEGIN FORWARD ---

Here is all of the info for you T-Mobile users.

Messages Settings
SMS service center # +12063130004

MMS
Profile Settings

server url: http://216.155.174.84/servlets/mms
gprs settings: 216.155.165.050
port: 8080
apn: wap.voicestream.com
login: (leave blank)
password: (leave blank)

BROWSER SETTINGS
Profile Settings

Home url: http://wap.myvoicestream.com
bearer: gprs only
proxy: enable
gprs setting - Gateway
ip: 216.155.165.050
port: 8080
apn: wap.voicestream.com
login: (leave blank)
password: (leave blank)

For the e-mail t-mobile has the configurations on their website i also have the info too.

--- END FORWARD ---

Thanks for the info!
by kepalle / November 1, 2006 12:23 PM PST

My previous phone was the D500 and I tried the identical settings but was also unsuccessful. I've pretty much given up on this because I'm only running into walls when I turn to T-Mobile and Samsung. I'm hoping this phone will soon become available in the States. Cheers.

