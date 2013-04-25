I have this other pay as you go phone. And there is no way to disable data. To make matters more fun, there is a button on it that if you press it charges the phone bill 25 cents per click. I wish I had noted this before we bought it but it's now sitting in a dark place in the car as an emergency phone.
You can think of many things as you wonder why they did that.
Bob
Hi , I bought this samsung corby s3850 - a basic 2G with gprs capability, and doesnot have 3G. However I did not subscribe for any data plan but only use and registered my simcard for 2G only. The simcard was told to have both 2G and 3G service but 3G will only activated if using a 3G phone by pay per use only.
I have deactivated the gpras packet connectivity on my Corby phone since I only use for voice.
Recently i received a bill from the line provider saying that i have to pay for WAPS usage + the 3G usage too.
(1) Anyone knows why this happened since the phone is only a 2G capable and doesnt have 3G.
(2) And also the data packet features has been shut off but the data still can get into the phone, why?