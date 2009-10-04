Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
73 total posts
(Page 1 of 3)
Collapse -
Samsung Complaint !!!!!
sirmugen,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue.
What is your transaction number? I'll see if I can assist. I am not a part of the service department, so I can't guarantee anything, but I'd like to see if I can help.
--HDTech
Collapse -
samsung sucks
I am having a similar problem i sent in my monitor for repair over a month ago and still have not got it back i have contacted Samsung million times i just get transferred or told to wait for a call i am so frustrated that i about to contact a lawyer and better business bureau
Collapse -
Samsung I will never buy again..
Buyers Beware!
We purchased our appliances from Future shop around Nov 20.2011. So just over two months ago. Well we purchased an induction stove (Samsung) which we thought was a great idea with small children. The other great decision we made was to purchase our appliances from a big box outlet thinking we are covered if any warranty issues. Well think again if you do not purchase the extended warranty which is another cost above the price they give you than you are on your own. Let me tell you about on your own. Now we have issues with our stove. Induction works by transferring heat to either a pot or pan by magnetic heat transfer. (Sounds strange but really works great when it works) So we are having problems with the burner sensors I assume and the main panel (Touch screen sensors). I have called Samsung directly to address my concerns as per what the warranty is requiring. They have put me on to a service tech in Edmonton who called once about 3 weeks ago to ask the same questions Samsung asked and should maybe been redirected. The service tech said they would need to speak to someone at their office and never heard back since.. Then I call back Samsung to only be put on hold for well over 25 mins finally give up and call the next day to speak with a guy who seems to get we are having problems and will address it with his manager and gives me the phone number to the tech out of Edmonton. Which turns out to be a fax number when I call?So I decide to wait for another couples days rather than being put on hold for 25 more minutes? So now a few more days pass and I decide to call Samsung again to speak to a lady who stress the exact same concerns the last Samsung worker did. This time I ask is there any record of me speaking to the last Samsung worker she says no..So I ask how do I know if anything is going to get done? She answers you have to trust me?ok like the last guy I spoke to at Samsung.. (I guess you can see where this is going? nowhere fast)
I have a few concerns the stove burners only work with a certain dia pan or pot so if it does not work we are half way through cooking and everything goes cold. If I didn't have children waiting for Dinner this might not be a big concern right now. The other concern is they are now telling me they have to send a tech out well when ever that happens the tech will have to order parts and then we wait and wait and then they get installed maybe. Who knows how long this could get dragged out. I guess my question is why should a person who bought an item like this and have issues not even two months in have to deal with so much headaches. It's not like I'm trying to get a new stove,, it is already new minus the problems. It's not like I don't own more Samsung products and have been a good client..or this is a small company that cannot afford to completely replace the stove to keep me happy and buying Samsung products.
This is not the only Samsung product I own but will be the last I ever buy!!
Collapse -
Samsung I will never buy again..
by
sunlaker
/
February 22, 2011 11:00 AM PST
SPAM
if you want us to read your complaint try some paragraphs. It's a lot easier on the eyes.
Hows that time travel machine working out for you?
Collapse -
sunlaker
Thanks for the tip..more paragraphs,,I guess when a person vents they forget about the little things.. The stove is ok when everything works..I've heard this tech. Has been around for ever. I guess that's why I bought it. It is a great idea if you have kids but really wish I could get this thing working proper..I really feel Samsung is letting me down and I own lots of samsung products but feel this is the last..
Collapse -
NEVER BUY ANOTHER SAMSUNG PRODUCT
I agree, I will never buy another samsung product ever again. Learned my lesson. Bought a brand new dishwasher not even a month old, there is water leakage, samsung service department comes to repair the dishwasher, the issue being the drain hose which the tech says it was brittle cause it's been in the warehouse for so long, and so he uninstalls the dishwasher repairs drain hose, and then refuses to reinstall the dishwasher cause it's not his job. How unbelievable is that. So I now have to wait for my contractor that is away for two weeks, and Samsung leaves me with an inoperable dishwasher, because their warranty does not cover re installation, how incredibly ridiculous is that. To leave a customer with an inoperable dishwasher after it's their product that was not working. To add insult to injury, I spent a whole day talking to Samsung service and their dispute between Samsung and their Williston park service contract, being disconnected and being put on hold for hours at a time, and then finally being escalated to their executive department only to be told that their warranty does not cover reinstallation, unbelievable. NEVER WILL I EVER BUY ANOTHER SAMSUNG PRODUCT .AGAIN.
Collapse -
I WILL NEVER EVER BUY ANY SAMSUNG
I WILL NEVER EVER BUY ANY SAMSUNG products again in my life and will do all possible to prevent anyone I know - or even don't know ( through blogs, etc) from never buying a Samsung product. How is it that foreign manufactures come here and inflict this on American consumers and nobody does ANYTHING about it. If you want reliable household appliances STAY FAR AWAY from Samsung.
We bought a refrigerator in April 2012 and it stopped working in October 2012. We used the warranty service and Samsung Tech (NISI) telling us is Defect Air Compressor and need to get replace. But NISI have to order the replacement Air Compressor it take about a week. We can't wait that long so we call BestBuy and they get the replacement unit replace within 3 day. We already lost $800 worth of food. In December 1, 2012 we noticed the refrigerator running with loud noise and water leaking out from the ice-maker tray and freezer display 80 degree, and cooler display 38 degree. So we call Samsung request for service since we still under warranty, it take 2 day for NISI called and we request for afternoon appointment; they flat-out told us that they don't do afternoon service and schedule us for Dec 8th which a week without refrigerator and all we lost all the food for second time since we buy the Samsung Refrigerator. Samsung stated they have no control over the service company and that is garbage. Any company you use is a reflection on you! So incredibly disappointed and feel like we've been taken advantage of with this warranty service. We want Samsung to replace our Refrigerator.Peoples beware! Don't buy any Samsung Products! 26 cu. ft. French Door RefrigeratorModel #: RF267AERS/XAASerial #: 21830NISI Service Ticket : 4117170921
Collapse -
Boycott Samsung!!!
I have a similar problem with Samsung. I recently bought a Samsung galaxy on5 cellphone earlier this year, only a few months ago. Since I bought it, this piece of trash has had issues connecting to my bluetooth speaker, receiving calls sometimes, and connecting to 4g data. So i took it to thw T-Mobile store to have a look. They changed the
Collapse -
Boycott Samsung!!!
I have a similar problem with Samsung. I recently bought a Samsung galaxy on5 cellphone earlier this year, only a few months ago. Since I bought it, this piece of trash has had issues connecting to my bluetooth speaker, receiving calls sometimes, and connecting to 4g data. So i took it to the T-Mobile store to have a look. They changed the SIM card and it still had data issues. They told me to try factory resetting it, so later, I did, and it still had problems with it (the data would go from 4g to E randomly, and E is pretty much useless because it's so slow) so by now I well understood this was a hardware deffect, specifically the antenna. T-Mobile said Samsung gives you a warranty for product deffects, so I thought since they sold me a **** ******* phone, they would fix it for me free of charge, right? A 60 dollar phone, right? No. I went to best buy, they told me to call Samsung to fix the antenna and I went home and called them. The guy said it would cost me $182 to send it and fix the hardware, which is entirely their fault. I called them again to complain that they had a warranty for product deffects and that they said they would fix it for free if it wasn't working right, and he still said it would cost 182 dollars i didn't have. My mom explained to them that that is more than what the phone initially costs and that it's pointless to repair instead of just buying a new one. They said they could lower it to $90! Wow! Still paying more money than what the phone was initially worth in order to fix a problem that they caused! At this point we were furious and told them we wanted to speak to their supervisor or someone of higher authority. He told us we can talk to tech support! Which was going to just tell us the same thing! He didn't want us to talk to anyone of authority in the company because they want to steal the money we don't have for their **** products, so we told them we are never ever going to buy a samsung product ever again for the way their treat their customers! We need to alert everyone of how greedy Samsung is and how they treat customers. They are a multi million dollar company! They could easily give me 10 Samsung galaxy 8 phones and not even notice any economical loss to their business. They are so ******* greedy.
Collapse -
Please don't bury your post.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
June 6, 2017 5:58 PM PDT
The 4G issue is all about how far to your carrier towers. Samsung does not run your carrier's business.
Collapse -
Samsung washer is an expensive lemon!
So disappointed and upset over washer/dryer set purchased at Lowes about 18 months ago- I have only had 2 washer/dryer sets over the past 50 years doing laundry for a family of 8 for much of that time! And even when I sold each set they each still worked after small repairs! In 2014 I purchased a Samsung set - they worked fairly well for about 8 months - the washer is a piece of junk! Spend time constantly babying the machine, readjusting loads every few minutes to get it to spin. Cycles don't always complete - had to have the 4 rods relaced that evidently hold tub in place and enable it to spin. The rods we have been told will need to be replaced every year - they completely wear out after 1 year! Extremely poor design! Bleach dispensor can't be used so if I want to use bleach I have to wait till water has filled machine, pause the load and pour it directly in to water - it has rusted out all around the edges of dispensor and if you use it it retains Bleach so bleach is spit out through following loads of laundry! This leaves big old bleach spots on your next load which may be your permanent press clothes! The machine is so loud it sounds like a pending train wreck no matter how many times you redistribute load or how big or small your load is - a horrific nightmare! I would be better off with an old ringer washer!! Shame on Samsung - Shame on Engineers that obviously either don't care or are incompetent ion their field! And yet Samsung is one of the most expensive sets you can buy - didn't know I'd have to pay over and over for it in repairs! I was so excited to replace my 15 year old set with something new and quality! I am stuck now till I can save up for a new set. I researched before I bought and saw nothing but positive reviews before I bought - people who wrote those either don't use the machines or had only had them less than 6 months or they were reviews planted by Samsung! Oh I must add - the stupid song that plays to signal your load is done is the ONLY thing on the machine that works! WARNING TO CONSUMERS - STAY AWAY FROM SAMSUNG AT ALL COST!!!
Collapse -
Samsung washer /dryers and their service is the worst !
I too purchased a Samsung high end washer and dryer in Jan of 2016 from Lowes. In just under one year the stainless drum cracked which causes a terrible thud when trying to use it. I have gone thru all the process of sending in (by email) all the proof of purchase and photos etc. and I still keep getting the run around. They cannot provide me a service tech to come fix it even though when it broke it was under warranty. Apparently they have no service techs close enough to me. They have told me they will refund me but that they need more time to make a final decision on this. I am very frustrated and the longer this goes on the more time and money I am wasting having to go to laundry mats because of their poor customer service and poor quality product. I am so sorry I bought a Samsung washer dryer set and I will never do it again and I hope others have a chance to read this before they make a similar mistake.
Collapse -
Denied and Ignored... NEW TV
by
Fofomon
/
August 28, 2015 4:17 PM PDT
I'm so saddened by Samsung. I have no idea how to get my complaint in front of someone who matters. Here is an email I sent.
Samsung is in the process of letting me down. Having been a long time customer and enjoying the many products over the years, I can say that with some clarity that I feel like I’m about to become one of those customers they let go and let down. While it’s true Best Buy has some hand in this, Samsung is the ultimate looser in this situation.
On July 2nd I purchased a 65” Inch Curved TV from Best Buy online to add to my new movie and game Room. I’d been eyeing the curved TVs for some time and having already owned three other Samsung TV’s was pretty confident this was what I wanted after several display demos. I purchased online and it was ready for in store pick up on the 5th. I got the unit home and did not unpack it for a few days since the entertainment center hardware that would display the TV still had to be built. A week later after my center was setup, unboxing and setup was a snap. I’m familiar with Samsung products and am not shy to assembly. Using the unit was great, bright beautiful colors, interesting design and a cool interface. I have an Xbox One and Apple TV connected and enjoyed most content. When it came to Dark content however, I noticed some irregularities. The screen had noticeable white clouds in the upper and lower right sides of the screen. The bottom right was more profound because it ran from right to left in a diagonal. I contacted the local BestBuy store and they explained this is normal with these types of TVs and the clouds would disappear after some time of use. I had no reason to not believe them and waited. A little over a week later the clouds were still present so I contacted Best Buy again to request something be done. Best Buy support explained however that I was 2 days over the warranty timeline and that my return or in store help was no longer an option. Best Buy, you fail but they explained I had a manufactures warranty from a company I trusted so I was ok with contacting Samsung to continue.
My first contact was on the online live chat. Communicating with the rep, I explained the situation and together we did some troubleshooting. I explained that the image during bright scenes was not the issue, it was dark images that were the issue. Nothing we tried resolved the problem but the rep requested that I hold the selected settings for 1 week as part of the test.
About 10 days later I contacted Samsung again via the online live chat as instructed. Again, explained the situation and what was tried already. The new rep and I continued troubleshooting with no luck. It was determined that a service request would be needed. As instructed, I completed the online form, attached pictures and submitted the detail that was already collected by both the online reps. Sorry Samsung, you fumbled but still in the game at this point.
A day or so later I received a call from a Samsung scheduling rep to confirm the online request and schedule a service date. At that very moment, I happened to be in my local Best Buy comparing my TV pics to the one on display and to talk more to the BestBuy reps. The Samsung scheduler put me down for a Wednesday after 4pm timeslot for the service rep visit after giving me some detail on what to expect.
Sometime later, the service company contacted me to request pictures and information on the issue. They explained that they needed this information before Samsung would even look at the issue… Wait so what were the online information and service ticket with pictures for? Yet another fumble on the part of Samsung. I sent the information requested and after a confirmation call from the service company saying they received the pictures and information, it was a short waiting game.
Today I received a call from the service company explaining that based on the photos, Samsung tech support concluded my issue is within normal operating specifications. So after explaining that issue does not show up that well on a photo and that the issue is only on dark images AND with no one physically coming to see the unit this was deemed as acceptable? Yet a 3rd Fumble Samsung. I quickly contacted Samsung phone support to get some help with how frustrated this was turning out to be.
The first rep I spoke to collected my information and listened to my situation. I could sense he didn’t know what to do and asked to put me on hold. He came back after a short while a little flustered explaining he didn’t know what to do and was going to transfer me to executive level support. That sounds important… I felt valued… That transfer connected me with a different person who at this executive level again collected my information and listened to my situation. I was put on hold repeatedly and at one point was told the onsite rep had determined there was no defect with the TV… But wait, no one had EVER been to my home to observe the issue. This was all determined with a photo. The rep retracted and corrected the information in either the system or whoever he was communicating the issue to. After a few more holds said he was going to send out a rep but that if it was determined that there was no defect, I would be charged and unknown amount. Well Samsung, at this point the ball has been punted and is in the air… I think he could sense my frustration but holding my composure I accepted a few longer holds while the ticket was created to go back to the service company. The Rep explained when someone is onsite they will determine if the unit needs repair.
After hanging up, not more than 15 minutes later, I received a call from the contracted service company who wanted to confirm the request Samsung had just put in. This was the same rep I’d spoken to before so they were familiar with my complaint and issue. They explained that the visit charge would be $99 for the service call and that the technician could not and would not determine if the unit was defective. All he or she would do is come on site and take pictures of the issue to send to Samsung… Samsung technical is the ONLY group that can determine an issue and they work off photos. Well Samsung that punted ball is now WELL out of bounds… NO GOOD!
You are failing me as a loyal customer. So now what? Do I live with this dissatisfaction? That is what it sounds like and if that’s true, your customer satisfaction promises are dishonest. Your tech support is basically saying my defect is acceptable and I’m being put through an unforgiving loop on a TV that is a little over 2 months old. There is an acceptable defect level???
So why am I so disappointed? I’ve had Samsung products since my first microwave back when the ad’s included the flexing arm pictures. I have or have had Galaxy phones, three other Samsung TV’s, sound systems, Laptops, multiple hard drives, cameras, Refrigerators, a washer and dryer and other Samsung products. I supported and influenced a change at my hospital to adopt Samsung Laptops and equipment in place of HP and dell products. More recently, I am in the market for a kitchen upgrade and was going to go Samsung since I believe in the products but this recent experience has seriously shaken my confidence. I’m a dedicated consumer who backs a product I believe in so I hope you understand this process is insulting to me as a customer. At this point I want my TV issue resolved or my money back.
Mitchell
Collapse -
Please don't be mad at me.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
August 28, 2015 4:27 PM PDT
But burying your plea for help in very old threads may not be read by those that can check into this. Top post it.
As to curved models, many call that a gimmick. 4K certainly got beat up by CNET.
Collapse -
I Agree
Well written. I'm in the middle of a similar experience. It's so sad..
Collapse -
Samsung Customer S6 unreliable
I purchased a Samsung S6 November 2015. Since then the main board is always getting fried. They tell me "You had a defective board and you should be OK after the repair" I was on a 4 week business trip when on the second week I experienced the same problem. I returned to Montreal and called Customer service and explained the situation and was transferred to their retention center in which I spoke to a unprofessional individual. She kept on interrupting and finally she told me that Samsung policy is only to repair and not replace. After the one year warranty I will have to be paying top dollars for those repairs. So I'm putting the unit in the garbage and buying a used reliable Phone! No More Samsung for me!!! I asked that I speak to her supervisor and she told me "I have no supervisor" . Thank you for Nothing Samsung! Garbage Phone and Garbage service!!!
Collapse -
never buy samsung products
by
MintPat
/
September 21, 2016 6:28 AM PDT
we remodeled our kitchen less than 6 months ago with samsung products and not to mention the phone that i have but will talk later about phone.
one appliance at a time, lets start with my refrigerator two months after I got it the ice maker whenever it ran the defrost cycle it use to make a loud thunderous sound. so i called samsung they send a company out i think based from MO and I live in IN, 6 to 8 hrs drive distance.came diagnosed the problem then came back fixed it.
lets move on to the next appliance, dishwasher. 4 months out and the motor went bad and this is the new tech DW the waterwall one, came and fixed it.
next one is the convection microwave not strong enough my microwave presto popcorn popper burnt .no issues yet ..
last but very important for me is the gas range, i live in the kitchen and do a lot of cooking and baking. few months into my right two burners on simmer very low makes a hissing and a blowing sounds as if its about to explode. ver scary if you have new teenager helping you.called for service,again first a "diagnostic team" comes looks at it and then orders right part when it arrives they schedule service came fixed it same day it was fixed my GFI outlet use to trip every time i turn the stove or the oven on. so call again comes fixes it. (first time it was fixed at first time no "diagnostic" involved) wow right huge favor ...
now yesterday i smelled gas called my local gas company they came out looked at it and red taped the stove and sure there was a leak in the same valve ever since they replaced it I was so used to it that I could"nt smell it .my electrician smelled it while fixing one to the nearest outlet: he almost had a headache.called customer service was called same day by the same company the installed new valve despite the fact i requested a different one.
i don't know how long the will come out here hopefully not to diagnose the problem but o fixe it.
LASTLY , IN BETWEEN THE TIME I CALL SAMSUNG TILL THE TIME ISSUE GETS RESOLVED IT TAKES ALMOST TWO WKS SOMETIMES MORE WITH SCHEDULING ISSUES FROM MY END TO AND/OR COMPANY'S END.
LONG TIME WITHOUT A STOVE .... DOSNT THIS SAY A LOT ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THEIR SERVICE..
OH, YES FORGOT I HAVE S A NOTE 4 WHEN IT CAME OUT ALMOST 2 YEARS AGO AND HAVE PROBLEN WITH BATTERY FOR THE PAST YEAR DIES DOWN AT 50 GETS VERY HOT AS WELL SOMETIMES IT LUCKY AT 30 PERCENT EVEN WITH A NEW BATTERY PURCHASE.
HAVE COMPLAINED AND THE WOULDN'T EVEN REPLACE THE BATTERY ...
SOO MUCH FOR SERVICE..RIGHT
GOODBYE SAMSUNG FOREVER.
ANY INPUT ON HOW TO GO ABOUT REACHING TOP LADDER.
i am hoping the top people would read this and contact me
thxs for reading my review
hopefully it has helped you in making your future purchase decision.
Collapse -
(NT)
The Phone is an Alarm
by
Orcasian
/
October 24, 2016 12:12 PM PDT
Collapse -
Reply
by
Jmac1971
/
September 22, 2016 9:10 AM PDT
If it makes you feel any better, I have a $1,500 Samsung Refrigerator that makes a horrible noise from ice build up grinding on internal fan. And I have spent $500.00 trying to resolve this with no success. It is a design flaw with no fix apparently.
I have to unplug the unit every three weeks, take all the food out of the freezer and refrigerator and let it thaw out.
I will NEVER purchase another Samsung appliance.
Collapse -
Samsung fridge problem
by
Scottin
/
March 6, 2017 11:46 AM PST
I know this is a late response to your comment but here goes. I have the exact same problem with my Samsung french door fridge. It builds up ice behind the ice maker. When you remove the bucket, it looks like an iceberg behind it. This ice builds up over the auger motor which is behind the icemaker. The auger motor has a fan on top, when the ice builds up, it gets into that fan. I have had probably about 8 or 9 service calls for this problem. They replaced the auger motor, then several weeks later, they replaced the ice maker. No difference. However, instead of shutting off the whole fridge for a long time when the thing starts making that grinding fan noise, to allow the ice to melt, I unplug the fridge, remove the ice bucket, and use a blower dryer on high heat to melt the ice from behind the ice maker. I lay a towel on the bottom of the ice maker casing to sop up the water. When finished, I plug it back in. I would strongly advise not buying ANY Samsung products. However, my technician has told me than there's really not any better fridges on the market today. They have numerous problems with all brands. He said if you want a fridge with fewer problems, try to find one older than 10 years old.
Collapse -
Samsung.. 2.5yrs of use, GARBAGE. Highend 55" TV
by
pkruslak
/
October 1, 2016 11:14 AM PDT
Buyer beware. I am the owner of a beautiful pixelated Box that cost a great deal of money and now is useless. Marketed as a top model my UN55ES8000 now has vertical Pink lines. A great picture at start turns into nothing but vertical lines when the volume is adjusted. It then goes into a cycle of powering down and rendering new colors or vertical lines. According to Samsung registration, they will not do anything for the TV due to it being out of warranty. Great idea Samsung, manufacture products the die at the end of your 1 yr warranty. At least it hasn't exploded. Samsung, the internet is littered with complaints about this issue. Stand behind your products that have been produced via a faulty process.
Model UN55ES8000
Z4QY3CYC802642n
Collapse -
The Phone is an Alarm
by
Orcasian
/
October 24, 2016 1:00 PM PDT
I am replying to this and to the preceding "Never Buy Samsung Products." The exploding phone should be treated as an alarm. Everything I've bought from Samsung (cell phone, TV, refrigerator, gas stove, in that order) is superficially attractive but substantively cheap and ill-made. The phone, now some four years old and not used much over that time, never held a proper charge. The "Smart" TV thinks with painful slowness and its sound quality is so abominable that much speech is unintelligible. The two-year-old, expensive three-door refrigerator developed a perverse habit: once you close the freezer drawer some mechanism locks you out of it for five or so minutes. (Called their help line; THEY need help. Useless.) Perhaps in sympathy with our having bought Samsung, the refrigerator has developed a spontaneous moan that lasts for several seconds but persists throughout the day and night. I'd never have bought the stove, except that I did so before the fridge turned hostile. The stove looks impressive, but the knobs one learns soon enough are cheap plastic wrapped in some sort of chrome tape that unwraps. Far worse, though, is that, because the stems on which the knobs fit are metal and the knobs' plastic thin, the knobs split at that juncture and eventually become useless. (I'd say that with a gas stove they are also dangerous, because they slip around on the stem and may not shut off entirely.) Of course, for the predatory price of between $25 and $42 a knob one can replace the originals with . . . an original part. The last thing I want, whatever the price, is anything Samsung. Beware.
Collapse -
Never buy Samsung products
by
Terry-A
/
December 9, 2016 7:55 AM PST
I bought Samsung appliaces 3 years ago and the microwave has broken twice, the stove once and now the icemaker on the fridge! The only fixed my microwave once we fixed it the 2nd time. Been calling them about the icemaker for the last 8 days and all the do is take my complaint say they are sending it to exective dept and someone will call me back in 24 to 48 yrs and no one ever calls. What a piece of crap company! I'm filing a complaint with BBB. Is there any place else I can complain to? I will tell everyone I know on social media not to buy there products but I want to make sure I file every complaint against them I possible can. I will not stop!!
Collapse -
Rename company Samdung
They are horrible to deal with. Am presently having a problem with my over the range microwave repair. The bottom of the door melted while I was cooking dinner on Christmas Day. Reported problem the next day and two and a half months later is still unresolved. They've kept us on a merry-go-round with no resolution. When I first reported it, after a month of emailing requested information and photos, they said it wasn't a service issue but an engineering issue. Another few weeks went by and engineering said it was an installation issue. We contacted the installers and after a few weeks were told it was not an installation issue and go back to Samdung. All this without anyone ever coming to the house to assess it. Now the service dept. who is a vendor and not Samdung employees said the microwave has to be removed in order for them to assess the problem. We were told the technician would then come to the house and order the part. In the meantime the microwave would be sitting in the middle of my kitchen as they neither demount or remount it. Insanity. I told them it was the front door not the microwave malfunctioning. The front door is easily accessible without demounting. They said it was Samdung's policy not theirs. After several contacts with Samdung, they agreed it wasn't necessary to demount it. We'll see what happens when (and if) they make it here on Monday. Will not advise anyone to purchase a product from this company, ever. I know I won't.
Collapse -
Samsung Refrigerator Problems
by
pong1010
/
December 18, 2016 10:45 AM PST
Don't ever Samsung Refrigerator again, I spent 2,000 dollars on RF263BEAESR after 2.5 years it has ice machine problem, water leaking inside. I have the Kemmore for 10 years, no problem. I still using it now. I just let you know you should not make same mistake I did. It is bad design, I have to suck the 3 cup of water every 2 months from refrigerator. Because it is 2000 dollars, I am so disappointed withe it. I expected it better with that price. Bottom line I won't buy Samsung in my lifetime.
Collapse -
Hard to trust Samsung again
by
Arpitaci
/
January 4, 2017 12:59 PM PST
I have (HAD) a 40inch TV and its just out of warranty and stopped working. Its not working at all and took to customer service center and no one able to do anything about it. I expect Samsung to run longer and not just 1 year or so... can you please help? Service center expected Samsung to send some support or new part but they wont do as its out of warranty. If TV was 4-5 year old I understand but a new TV all of sudden stop working and Samsung wont take any consideration. I had Samsung phone and all and I trusted Samsung brand but now, it will be hard to trust again. Arpit (arpit.chatur@gmail.com).
Collapse -
Samsung S7 Edge Incident SO#:4229346558
January 19, 2017 10:00am
Was sleeping beside my S7edge charging (device OFF) on the Bed. But in a sudden i wake up just to turn on the device, and as i touch it it Freaking HOT! and smells something was burning under it. As i checked my beds foam was melted and same with the satin cover of it. Good thing, i just take a little documentation and pictures for me to have a evidence and pull out the charger from the socket.
@10:15am
Called Samsung Customer Service for assistance and they advise me to went to the nearest Service Center. ( Robinsons Place Manila- Aikon Tech).
@12 noon
We went to the Service center provided by the agent. we are assisted well, and surrendered the unit and fill up some papers. But for the TRAUMA I've experience I wrote a letter for Refund and will never accept any Mechanical Part Replacement and Unit Replacement. and leave the said establishment. and wait for the result.
They stated that result will be on Tuesday January 24, 2017, but as making series of follow ups they just released the result yesterday Monday January 30, 2017. ( I never thought that this case is URGENT but it reached a week).
And the frustrating result was, the unit had "NO TRACE OF FACTORY DEFECT" and no further explanation why does it overheated? and they REJECTED my request for REFUND.
They just leave me hanging on that statement.
Could anybody there would give an advise how to force them to give me the refund, for I am really traumatized of what was happened. and such a inconvenient event for me because Im the one who is keep on reaching them to update me of what is happening. ( They assured me they will call in a daily basis). And based on my experienced now, they will consider it URGENT case if your HURT.
For Documents, Videos, Images please try to reach me in my EMAIL : pmartinezjr08@gmail.com
unit details:
Date of Purchase: 10/18/2016
Production date : 06/01/2016
Model Number: SM-G935FZDUGLB
Serial Number: R58H63D8EFL
Val Martinez
Manila, Philippines
Collapse -
Samsung S7 warranty void after OTA update
On 3 Feb 2017, I received Android Nougat operating system(OS) update for my Samsung-S7 device and after the update, the device lost all the data and apps like Samsung Knox stopped working, for this to fix I went to my near Samsung service center on the same day and they degraded the system OS and reupdated the device to older OS, but when I checked later the problem was not solved, so again I went to the Service center on 4 Feb and now this time they created the job sheet and submitted my device and they told me that the device is showing warranty void and we have to overhaul the device software from ground up, for which I have to pay 230 Rs installation charges I agreed and left the device with them, later on, that day I received the call from service center and they told me that to fix the software problem we have to replace the device Motherboard and I have to pay around 18-19 thousand Rs for which when I questioned they gave no clear reason for charges and told me to call Samsung Customer Support the customer support told me that I don't have to pay for the charges because device is still in one year warranty, but the service center didn't agree and said that device is showing warranty void and we can not fix this under warranty, my device was working perfectly fine before OTA update and now I had lost all my device data and also I am been asked to pay for the charges, Please help regarding the resolution of this problem I had no other spare mobile handset to use and loosing my work productivity.
Collapse -
Wait. What is this about device data?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
February 11, 2017 9:35 AM PST
No company takes responsibility for your data (phone and PCs).
If you lose your data, you lost your data. As to the issue where an update wipes a phone, read all those agreements. No where do they take responsibility for your data.
You may burst into flames over this, but this is how most folk learn about backups and more.
Collapse -
I,ll never buy samsung
I have Samsung Galaxy s7 edge. I sent it to the Samsung repair because of overhrating. I'm so dissapointed with customer service. They told me it had never been overheated. When I was speaking to the supervisor she was so rude. I told her I can see pictures of the phone. I took it when it was showing over heat. She told me she don't have email. How Samsung can hire people don't have email. I tried to explain her a piece of glass came in my eye when screen busted off. I have reports but she claims it never been hot. I'm never going to buy any thing from Samsung. Samsung has to have atleast some people to help customers not decision makers
Back to Samsung forum
73
total posts
(Page 1 of 3)