blithe123,
Depending on the region you purchase it in (and for), it could be either 120Hz or 100Hz.
Typically, North America is NTSC/60Hz, which would be a 120hz unit.
Europe and other areas are PAL/50Hz, which would be a 100Hz unit.
You wouldn't want to purchase a television from a different region than the one you'll be using it in.
The AutoMotion Plus feature is a processing feature which adds additional processing to the incoming signal. This is adjustable (and defeatable, if desired) and can add to the smoothness of the picture in fast scenes.
Unfortunately, we (as most other manufacturers) don't discuss parts, origins and internal technologies, so I'm unable to answer some of your inquiries, and I respectfully apologize for that.
--HDTech
Hi HDtech,
I am considering to buy new C650,but I want to know it in detail.
Can you help to answer my questions?
Is the motion plus 120Hz or 100Hz? I saw the 2 messages in internet.
What's the motion plus? Software tech? Hardware tech depend on VGA chip?
And what's the panel the model used? Samsung panel?
Thanks,
Blithe