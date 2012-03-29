Samsung Blue-ray Issue

jrc5555 -
I haven't seen this symptom appear before, so this is a new one for me. I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble. Let's look into this.
What model do you have, does it have the latest firmware, and which Netflix title did this happen on?
--HDTech
I have a Samsung Blue-ray unit that will connect with Netflix at the push of a button on the remote. The Blu-ray is connected to a Samsung Smart TV. I have had it for a couple of months and it has worked fine. I have streamed several movies. Now out of the blue when I connect to Netflix I get the audio but no picture, just a solid blue screen. When I foward or reverse frame by frame the movie picture is visible. When I go back to "play" the blue scren re-appears. Any ideas? Thanks in advance