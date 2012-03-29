Samsung forum

Samsung Blue-ray Issue

by jrc5555 / March 29, 2012 10:26 AM PDT

I have a Samsung Blue-ray unit that will connect with Netflix at the push of a button on the remote. The Blu-ray is connected to a Samsung Smart TV. I have had it for a couple of months and it has worked fine. I have streamed several movies. Now out of the blue when I connect to Netflix I get the audio but no picture, just a solid blue screen. When I foward or reverse frame by frame the movie picture is visible. When I go back to "play" the blue scren re-appears. Any ideas? Thanks in advance

Samsung Blue-ray Issue
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 30, 2012 2:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Blue-ray Issue

jrc5555 -

I haven't seen this symptom appear before, so this is a new one for me. I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble. Let's look into this.

What model do you have, does it have the latest firmware, and which Netflix title did this happen on?

--HDTech

Samsung Blue-ray Issue
by jrc5555 / March 30, 2012 6:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Blue-ray Issue

Model BD-D6500 purchased about two months ago. Netflix title was Lillyhammer however, I selected a few more titles at random to see if the problem continued. The same thing happened on all titles. I'm not sure about the firmware. Thanks.

Samsung Blue-ray Issue
by jrc5555 / March 30, 2012 4:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Blue-ray Issue

Firmware: BSP-D65007A-1024.1

Samsung Blue-ray Issue
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / April 9, 2012 3:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Blue-ray Issue

jrc5555 -

I'd recommend trying to reset the unit by turning the unit on and making sure that the disc tray is empty. Then, press and hold the STOP button until the unit resets. Then, go through the initial setup and power down the unit. Then, try and restart the unit and you should have proper operation.

If you still continue to experience difficulty, I would recommend contacting the Samsung customer service center, and speaking to one of our chat agents at the following link:

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/

Or you can also call them directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.

We appreciate your support of Samsung products, and we look forward to assisting you.

--HDTech

