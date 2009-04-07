Samsung BDP-1600 wireless adapter alternatives?

Fellas,



I can appreciate the fact that "Wireless Ready" could be misunderstood, just as a computer being "Internet Ready" doesn't mean that it comes with service, or that a "Network Ready" TV doesn't mean you get a network server, or an "XM-Ready Receiver" doesn't necessarily come with an XM hardware setup or subscription package. Or HD-Ready car radios don't have the HD-Ready transmitter built-in. It's a standard industry term, and unfortunately not everyone has caught on.



I know that, and try to be sympathetic. Some people want to just vent, and I try not to kick them while they're down by pointing it out. But some of the accusations that follow (Bait and Switch, or "LIES!" for example) do need to be pointed out, since lots of "ready" units don't include what they're ready for. This is certainly not unique to Samsung or any specific product.



There are 3rd party devices that can be used, such as a wireless bridge. You may be an expert, or need someone to hook it up - I don't know your level of expertise with networks, so really, I'd be out of place advising. If someone would be less resentful by going that route and I could keep them happy with their Samsung product, then I might suggest that. But that said, I can't apologize for someone else's misunderstanding, and we can't offer support for other networking solutions. If you are thinking of going that route, my "Pro Tip" would be to get the same manufacturer for your bridge as you have for your router, so you don't get ping-ponged back and forth if you run into setup trouble between the bridge and router companies and ultimately be further frustrated, or defeated. Will it work? Some users report that it does, so that's the only indication I can offer.



The accusation that we've taken "a greedy path" is ultimately decided by the consumer. I don't think we have, but I can't change anyone's perception by arguing the point, so okay, let's just disagree for the moment. But we offer the LinkStick because we know it's a device that is designed to work with both 2009 and 2010 Samsung TVs and Blu-Ray players and most routers "out of the box". The TV doesn't have the option to load new drivers (even most computers need to do that, still today!), and so we provide a solution for people to choose. If someone wants to wrap some advanced network know-how and get their TV to work, I have no ill-will. In fact, I like when people get creative and find workarounds. But most people can't, so we've provided a solution for people to choose if they opt for the player that doesn't have the feature, and in this case, can be added later and want it later.



Additionally, the BD-C5500 is not necessarily for everyone. But it's perfect for others. If someone does have a network nearby and doesn't need the adapter or has already run Ethernet to their Home Theater area, then they don't have to spend the extra money for a feature that they wouldn't ever use. The BD-C5500 fills the needs more than adequately for many, many customers, and that keeps us competitive. I think when you look at it from that point of view, it's not about greed or pulling money out of people - in fact, I'd make the argument that it's quite the opposite - saving people money on an expensive additional feature that they might not need or would ever use.



I don't want anyone fighting over this. Mistakes happen, and every player doesn't meet the needs of every purchaser - which is why we offer different options that have different features that do meet the needs of most people. There's nothing worse than when someone gets the product that doesn't meet their needs.



The question of "why didn't we include the wireless and charge more money for it" question is, with all due respect, a bit misplaced. We do. It's the BD-C6800 or BD-C6900.



But in the same respect, let's consider that the manufacturer has a wide range of customers whose business we DO want to have, and have set up features and price points to appeal to those customers, and the first level of Blu-Ray players won't be as feature-packed typically as the more expensive ones.



I hope this explains a little, and extinguishes some of the anger. Like I said, I usually let people vent without interference, but thought that I should clarify some of the accusations made.



--HDTech