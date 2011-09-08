Samsung BD1600 Blue-Ray DVD Player HELP

Littlethunder,
Here is my problem and I sure hope I can get some help.
I have tried this approach when the issue transpired and I seen other people were having the same issue. All got was that my Blue-Ray player was out of warranty and they could not do anything. I pointed out to them that this should not matter since this issue was their fault since they sent a faulty set of coding to the box thus it was their error and that they should fix it regardless and at no cost.
<div>Second I attempted to send a copy of my sales receipt but the ink that Best Buy used on their register faded away. However, I had to send them a copy of the receipt when I first bought my DVD Blue-Ray player when I registered the product.
