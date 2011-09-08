Samsung forum

Rant

Samsung BD1600 Blue-Ray DVD Player HELP

by Littlethunder / September 8, 2011 10:40 PM PDT

Here is my problem and I sure hope I can get some help.

6 total posts
Collapse -
Samsung BD1600 Blue-Ray DVD Player HELP
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / September 12, 2011 5:28 AM PDT

Littlethunder,

Collapse -
Still trying
by Littlethunder / October 14, 2011 8:04 PM PDT

I have tried this approach when the issue transpired and I seen other people were having the same issue. All got was that my Blue-Ray player was out of warranty and they could not do anything. I pointed out to them that this should not matter since this issue was their fault since they sent a faulty set of coding to the box thus it was their error and that they should fix it regardless and at no cost.

<div>Second I attempted to send a copy of my sales receipt but the ink that Best Buy used on their register faded away. However, I had to send them a copy of the receipt when I first bought my DVD Blue-Ray player when I registered the product.

Collapse -
New Update that did not work
by Littlethunder / October 21, 2011 8:37 PM PDT

Yesterday Samsung sent an updated to my Blue-Ray DVD player. I was hoping that this update would fix the problem. Regretfully I see no change whatsoever. Thus, I still am unable to play ANY and ALL Blue-Ray movies.

Collapse -
Still no-go
by Littlethunder / October 21, 2011 9:21 PM PDT

Just finished doing a live-Chat with Samsung. While they were able to reset my player it still will not play Blue-Ray movies. Thus am still up the creek without a paddle.

Collapse -
Just one problem.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2011 2:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Still no-go

I read your last 3 replies and can't find that transaction number the Ambassador asked for. I know this is hard but it is how the system works.

You also have the Service Issues at the top of this forum but again, the all important transaction number is needed.
Bob

Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
