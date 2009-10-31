SAMSUNG BD1500 "load" frozen after firmware upgrade.

CONFIG



SAMSUNG BD1500 connected permanently to the internet through network, and wired to screen through a A/V Amplifier via HDMI.



STORY



Yesterday, I power on my bd1500 reader to watch a film. The cady was open from 10 minutes, suddenly the device proposes a firmware updates. I think the one I had before was from april 2009.



If accepted the upgrades. It was so slow, that after 5 minutes, at 10% download I decided to abort. There in an abort button in the download windows. I selected this option and the device return gently to the normal operation mode.



I close the cady, and watch the film.



At the end of the film during the generic, the sound sudenly drop and the image start trembling. I didn't matter as the film was finished, I eject it.



After what I decided to do the upgrade. I went in the system menu, select update, and the process restarted the download from 0. I had a look 25 minutes later, it was at 90% of the download. I continue watching TV, and 15 minutes later I saw the device powering off. I switched on it to look what's new, and was never able to boot it normally again.



On the frontal display, it stay with "LOAD", the TV screen display the Samsung splash screen a few seconds, trembling, then disapear.

If i press open, on remote or frontal panel, it just switch between close/open, but nothing happen.



Then, middle of the night, I went on forums, and discovers that we are many to be the victims of the bad update protocol or machanism of samsung. As many, I've pressed the FFWD button for 10 seconds, power off, power on, and all possible combination. Nothing happen. Last test, I've downloaded the firmware update and unzip it on a unsb key. Nothig happen, except the USB indicator light on the front panel.



ACTIONS



My device is 13 months old, and I've paid 300 EUR for it. I know what will be the answer of the merchant, the waranty is over. But the fault is SOFTWARE, and it is SAMSUNG RESPONSABILITY.



I'm responsible in the software industry, for media companies, and I'll not be the SAMSUNG PIGEON. I don't know to who I'm talking, here on CNET, are you samsung related ?, but let's know that I'll loose a lot of my precious time to inform, to relay, to let it know to the world, by all possible medias, that samsung upgrades kill you BD readers and don't recognise it. Just before the xmas buying.



Except, we never know, if SAMSUNG repair it at its own expenses.



Disgusted.