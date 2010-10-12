Samsung BD-P4600 Frozen on "Load" - Inoperable

Hey Everyone,



Yesterday had to be the worst day ever - I bought my Samsung BD-P4600 and UN55B8000 about 10 months ago and since then haven't had a single complaint. Yesterday the strangest thing happened, my dvd player froze... It just says load and doesn't load anything. I cant access the menu or use dvd's... Seeing as I'm pretty handy and tech savvy I didn't worry thinking I'd just need to unplug and replug the device... I googled this problem and noticed i was not the first one to have this happen. I tried holding down FF, stop, and power buttons on the device to try and reboot. Nothing.. I called and have been online to file a support ticket and here's where it gets funny/offensive. I bought the dvd player back in November/December and that means I'm still in my 12 months for product replacement should it stop working randomly as it did yesterday.... the international cust service desk tells me that onsite labor on my device is only covered for 3 months... meaning that Samsung can have someone come out to my place-- I am fine with not having in home service and even dont mind ponying up for the 20bucks to ship it out and track it... but they say to get the dvd player fixed I have to not only mail it over but pay an additional 50$ to get it fixed(aka labor). I didn't ask nor want labor to be done on this player-- If it has a defect and obviously does and I am within my 12 month "product" warranty, I should get my product replaced. Anyone who can help please reach out to me as I feel duped at the moment after dropping close to 4000 USD for a TV and DVD player. We all know this is not the standard for Samsung and more than that not how business should be done.