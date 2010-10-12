Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung BD-P4600 Frozen on "Load" - Inoperable

by jchrisphonte / October 12, 2010 3:35 AM PDT

Hey Everyone,

Yesterday had to be the worst day ever - I bought my Samsung BD-P4600 and UN55B8000 about 10 months ago and since then haven't had a single complaint. Yesterday the strangest thing happened, my dvd player froze... It just says load and doesn't load anything. I cant access the menu or use dvd's... Seeing as I'm pretty handy and tech savvy I didn't worry thinking I'd just need to unplug and replug the device... I googled this problem and noticed i was not the first one to have this happen. I tried holding down FF, stop, and power buttons on the device to try and reboot. Nothing.. I called and have been online to file a support ticket and here's where it gets funny/offensive. I bought the dvd player back in November/December and that means I'm still in my 12 months for product replacement should it stop working randomly as it did yesterday.... the international cust service desk tells me that onsite labor on my device is only covered for 3 months... meaning that Samsung can have someone come out to my place-- I am fine with not having in home service and even dont mind ponying up for the 20bucks to ship it out and track it... but they say to get the dvd player fixed I have to not only mail it over but pay an additional 50$ to get it fixed(aka labor). I didn't ask nor want labor to be done on this player-- If it has a defect and obviously does and I am within my 12 month "product" warranty, I should get my product replaced. Anyone who can help please reach out to me as I feel duped at the moment after dropping close to 4000 USD for a TV and DVD player. We all know this is not the standard for Samsung and more than that not how business should be done.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung BD-P4600 Frozen on "Load" - Inoperable
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung BD-P4600 Frozen on "Load" - Inoperable
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
I think the key word in this post is "international"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2010 3:44 AM PDT

I'm only familiar with the USA services and for that, you send it in and it gets fixed.

But if you demand a new unit then you are likely to be unhappy with the replies.

Time to pull out your "international" warranty and read the fine print?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
same thing
by grasshoppav / October 15, 2010 7:24 AM PDT

Hello,

The same thing is happening with my Samsung BD-P4600 as well. It also started on the same day. I purchased mine 10 months ago. It must be some form of firmware issue. I'm still trying to figure out what is going on. If someone knows the answer, then please help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.