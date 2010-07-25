Samsung BD-P3600 does not show the NetFlix icon

I downloaded all firmware updates (latesr was 05/19). Anyone figure this out yet? So far, setting up this BD-P3600 has been WAY to difficult. There has been a set up issue with every install step!
I've just installed the blu-ray player BD-P3600, wireless to my router, and have used the video/audio cables to connect to my flat screen TV until my HDMI cable gets here. I'm able to get to YouTube but there is no selection for NetFlix on the main menu. I upgraded the firmware to BEv2.09 thinking this would solve the problem but still no icon for NetFlix. Anyone know what could be the problem?