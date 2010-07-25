Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung BD-P3600 does not show the NetFlix icon

by Wet_mutt / July 25, 2010 4:09 AM PDT

I've just installed the blu-ray player BD-P3600, wireless to my router, and have used the video/audio cables to connect to my flat screen TV until my HDMI cable gets here. I'm able to get to YouTube but there is no selection for NetFlix on the main menu. I upgraded the firmware to BEv2.09 thinking this would solve the problem but still no icon for NetFlix. Anyone know what could be the problem?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung BD-P3600 does not show the NetFlix icon
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung BD-P3600 does not show the NetFlix icon
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Same problem NO NET FLIX option on BD-P3600
by call1800bob / July 25, 2010 7:19 AM PDT

I downloaded all firmware updates (latesr was 05/19). Anyone figure this out yet? So far, setting up this BD-P3600 has been WAY to difficult. There has been a set up issue with every install step!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No NetFlix icon
by Wet_mutt / July 26, 2010 4:41 AM PDT

I talked to Samsung and after some testing, concluded that the Blue-ray player was made for Canada (on the back the model number ended with XAC), and so this was the reason that it would not show the NetFlix icon. The company that I purchased the player from says that this is the most bizarre and creative response they have ever heard from, and that it is not true. They have sent me a firmware upgrade BEv2.09_10519_DDP3600_XAA.RUF which I should apply. I do notice that the Samsung latest upgrade ended with a XAC (could it mean Canada?) so I'm not sure which of these to believe. At this point, I'm not sure how to get the firmware upgrade to the Blu-ray player to even test it. As these firmware upgrades might come at any point, it might take me back to the non-functioning XAC version I am thinking of just returning to the company.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung BD-P3600 does not show the NetFlix icon
by call1800bob / July 26, 2010 6:09 AM PDT
In reply to: No NetFlix icon

I downloaded the same update today from http://public.me.com/ofirist, PW: apple1 and will try it tonight...With all the trouble this machine has been, I am basically ready to send it back...I spent at least 7 hours doing installs, adjustments, reboots, updates, restores, wiring, re-wiring, re-installs and waiting on the phone...and I consider myself way above the average consumer product purchaser...I've set up other network streaming devices (Sony, Wii & Roku) for Netflix and it was VERY easy to accomplish...less than 30 minutes and that included the system updates. If this last fix works, then GREAT...but I would definitely put up the DO NOT BUY sign for product...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung Blu-ray 5500 with no NetFlix icon
by Wet_mutt / July 26, 2010 7:59 AM PDT

Sounds like you may have bought this from the same place I did, as the Apple1 password is the same I used. I was never able to get this firmware to work, or those from Samsung directly, either on CD or USBdrive. Each of them found errors in the software...and I think it's because each of the firmware sets ended with .XAA insted of .XAC (which my machine has on it). I've been unable to find a firmware with .XAC, and have decided to return and purchase a Samsung BD-C6500. I wish you luck with your box.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No netflix
by rick_royal / July 16, 2011 4:51 AM PDT
In reply to: No NetFlix icon

Hey No Netflix,
Samsung BD-P3600 bluray player doesn't support netflix in canada. All the Advertising they did for the product said it did but due to a hardware issue after the fact, you can't get netflix on this player. Sucks for all that bought the player thinking that they could get netflix down the road.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.