Earlier today I decided to bring myself into the 21st century by purchasing my first blu-ray player, a Samsung BD-P1650 (an EOL model, but bought brand new all the same). Given that I am an IT Manager for a large IT company, this is somewhat of a strange position I know, but I simply did not see the need until this deal caught my eye.



Since doing so, I have spent several hours online and with Samsung support attempting to setup the device using multiple output devices e.g. Dell 2709W and Panasonic TX-32PS12 using HDMI and Composite cables. Unfortunately, even with all this time, the only message / output I have received from the device is the LOAD message on the display.



Attempting to reset the device to factory defaults or upgrading the firmware have been unsuccessful and I am still unable to view any output to the monitor / TV listed above.



NB: Output from my XBox 360 to the same devices work fine using the same cables. Even when not connected, the device reports the LOAD message and there is absolutely no way past it...



Are you able to help? Have I simply been unlucky and bought a faulty unit?