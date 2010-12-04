brianjameskelly,

I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble with your unit.

The Blu-Ray players come out of the box at a 480 resolution, which is not supported through HDMI by many display devices. Try connecting with composite (yellow/AV) cables, then change the resolution inside of the Blu-Ray player to 720p or 1080i/p, and then switch over the output to see if that helps.

--HDTech