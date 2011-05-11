Samsung BD-C5500 WiFi trouble

Samsung forum

by Quasar_wpg / May 11, 2011 12:39 PM PDT

I have a Samsung BD-C5500 that connects to my D-Link DIR-655 router through WiFi. It connects to the router fine but once I pick an app to use like Netflix, it causes the router to reset / reboot itself randomly. It's the only wireless device in my house that does this to the router. Is there a setting on the player or in the router that is causing the two devices not to play nice?

Just checking.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 11, 2011 1:39 PM PDT

Is the firmware in the router current?

That reboot is a sign that the router has a firmware bug. Yes, I know folk want it to be something else and push the flawed router issue back on other makers but good routers do not reboot.
Bob

Yes: Up to date.
by Quasar_wpg / May 11, 2011 3:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Just checking.

Yes, I just updated the router firmware a week ago. It has done this with both versions of the firmware. Their firmware updates have been few and far between as well so if it's a bug then I could be stuck unless I get a different router?

Can we try simple router settings?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2011 2:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes: Up to date.

If this was mine I'd know to try router defaults and if that worked move to WPA2. I remember the 655 working with Samsung gear. Then again I'm sure it is possible to tweak it to be a problem but I don't see all the details about what's different about this on.

I see 1.35NA for the version unless this is the rev 2 of this model.
Bob

Running 1.35NA
by Quasar_wpg / May 12, 2011 6:59 AM PDT

1.35NA is what I am running. The player won't connect to the router without WPA2 because it requires the AES cipher. I did reset the router to default settings after reading this and set up everything with the minimal tweaks just to connect everything but it hasn't helped. I'm thinking I'll have to get a really long Ethernet cable or a different router to get this to work right.

Can you roll back to plain WPA?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2011 7:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Running 1.35NA

I've had luck with that.

And without knowing the minimal tweaks I can comment if they've had a bad effect out there.
Bob

