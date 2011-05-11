Samsung BD-C5500 WiFi trouble

Is the firmware in the router current?
That reboot is a sign that the router has a firmware bug. Yes, I know folk want it to be something else and push the flawed router issue back on other makers but good routers do not reboot.
Bob
I have a Samsung BD-C5500 that connects to my D-Link DIR-655 router through WiFi. It connects to the router fine but once I pick an app to use like Netflix, it causes the router to reset / reboot itself randomly. It's the only wireless device in my house that does this to the router. Is there a setting on the player or in the router that is causing the two devices not to play nice?