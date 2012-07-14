Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error

I learned over the years to not use Microsoft's backup software as well as any maker's supplied software. That way I am not locked into their proprietary software if I need to restore on another PC.
This is not an offer to try to fix this app or such but how I deal with it.
Bob
When I launch Samsung auto backup (version 08.30) I receive a window that says:
Microsoft Visual C++ runtime library
Runtime error C\program files\clarius\samsung auto backup\ISFMgr.exe
This application has requested the runtime to terminate it in an unusual way. Please contact the applications support team for more information.
Your advice would be appreciated.
Kind Regards
Chris
PS using Win 7 32 bit