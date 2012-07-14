Samsung forum

Question

Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error

by Chris_8318 / July 14, 2012 12:01 AM PDT

When I launch Samsung auto backup (version 08.30) I receive a window that says:

Microsoft Visual C++ runtime library
Runtime error C\program files\clarius\samsung auto backup\ISFMgr.exe
This application has requested the runtime to terminate it in an unusual way. Please contact the applications support team for more information.

Your advice would be appreciated.

Kind Regards

Chris

PS using Win 7 32 bit

14 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Just sharing what I did.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 14, 2012 1:51 AM PDT

I learned over the years to not use Microsoft's backup software as well as any maker's supplied software. That way I am not locked into their proprietary software if I need to restore on another PC.

This is not an offer to try to fix this app or such but how I deal with it.
Bob

Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error
by Chris_8318 / July 14, 2012 4:28 AM PDT

Thanks for your comments. I may well have to use a third party software if I cannot fix the issue. The thing I like with Samsung Auto Backup is that it saves to standard files which can be accessed on any computer. It also has a useful auto shutdown feature for overnight backups.

Kind Regards

Chris

Which is why I use
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 14, 2012 5:08 AM PDT

Goodsync
Syncback

And for images I use Clonezilla.

Answer
Same problem
by jonnymaboy / July 14, 2012 7:56 AM PDT

I have the exact same problem Chris.

I have tried numerous things. I have uninstalled the software and re-installed but to no avail. Also downloaded the latest version from samsung (seagate) website but this is actually the same version i have, so you guessed it, it still gives the same error. I believe the only change are a few windows updates. I may uninstall them and see if that helps.

Jon

Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error
by Chris_8318 / July 15, 2012 10:59 PM PDT
In reply to: Same problem

Thanks R. Proffitt for the software suggestions. I will look into them.

Also thanks jonnymaboy for your comments. I also suspect some windows updates are the cause of the problem. I have sent an e mail to Samsung support and am waiting for a reply and will post any news here. I suspect that if this is a new issue caused by some windows updates the developers should come out with a solution soon.


Kind Regards

Chris

There was another Samsung title broke by...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 16, 2012 12:55 AM PDT

Another title, I don't know if this is the same cause was busted by installing .NET 4.5. The fix was easy. Uninstall .NET 4.5. And maybe .NET 4.0

Sorry but since I don't have this issue to test I can't try it but if you did this, it's pretty trivial to install .NET versions.
Bob

Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error
by Chris_8318 / July 16, 2012 3:23 AM PDT
The solution I noted is not a solution. It's a workaround.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 16, 2012 4:22 AM PDT

Sorry if software fixes versus workarounds are confusing.

Answer
windows update kb2698365
by jonnymaboy / July 16, 2012 5:40 AM PDT

The problem appears to be with windows update kb2698365. I played around with a pc uninstalling then installing updates etc and it appears with is the culprit. It is also causing lots of other problems with data access on windows 7 machines.
1 example is below but just do a quick google search and you will see the problems. Microsoft say they are hopefully going to rol out an update to fix this by the end of the week so it says in the below post :-). I have unistalled now and can back up again.

http://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/en/w7itprosecurity/thread/74957f74-3d28-41f6-b039-9fdd84fe48f3


Jon

Samsung Auto Backup Runtime Error - Solved!
by Chris_8318 / July 16, 2012 6:34 AM PDT

Thanks jonnymaboy, the solution you posteed worked for me as well. I uninstalled windows update windows kb2698365 and Samsung Auto Backup starts normally.

Also thank you R. Proffitt for the helpful workarounds you suggested.

Kind Regards

Chris

(NT) Thank you Jon!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 16, 2012 6:46 AM PDT
Removing kb2698365 fix my Samsung Backup too
by asmithftl / September 20, 2012 5:27 AM PDT

Thanks jonnymaboy, the solution you posted worked for me as well. I also uninstalled windows update windows kb2698365 and Samsung Auto Backup now starts and runs normally. I have 4 PCs each with their own Samsung backup that were failing. Thank You !!!

Answer
worked for me
by rikke_vp / December 26, 2012 5:57 PM PST

Uninstall KB helped my client to access his data on the backup disk

