mparter,



I apologize for my late response. I've been in meetings and at iCES and I'm finally catching up. Any followups should be relatively faster.



We've been on C|Net for a few months - in the U.S., and I'm recognizing the need to be in touch with other service centers for other countries. Rest assured, I'm working on getting some contacts worldwide to help get these issues resolved. I've joked (tongue in cheek!) that I've stayed up to Skype the service centers in other countries to get some answers, and one of the things I'd like to do is streamline this process. Stay tuned for those developments.



For now, 0845-SAMSUNG is the UK service number, and they would (at this point) have more information than I'd have on firmware updates for those units.



In the meantime, is there a port that shares HDMI with DVI? On the U.S. models, it's HDMI-2. You might try changing HDMI ports away from that HDMI-DVI connection to see if the issue goes away.



Keep me posted!



--HDTech