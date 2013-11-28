Hi Slfduke,
Have you checked the settings on your Verizon box to make sure there is not a picture in picture setting? I would like to look into this further. Please provide the complete model code of your TV.
Regards,
HD Tech
We just got a new Samsung 7100 smart tv. We have Verizon fios as well.
This morning there is an extra picture screen in the center right of the screen. It isn't picture in picture. It is smaller and higher than the picture in picture box.
Went to the menu and picture in picture is off. Closed captioning is off. Customer support is clueless. We unplugged and reset the tv.
Company coming in two hours. Help!