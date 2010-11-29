I'm also interested in finding out what settings to use. I have the 55" 7150 LED and the picture is definitely not worth $2800. A little disappointed with my purchase right now. Please let me know if you find anything out.
Thank you.
I have a UN55C6300 Samsung LED and was wondering if someone can help me out with the settings. I am waiting for my THX optimizer blue glasses to come in so i can try and calibrate it but I was wondering what settings people have their sets on for both low light and bright conditions. I usually do low light viewing but often on weekends the tv is on all day as well. I can set up both a movie mode and standard for TV but was just wondering what people have as I cannot get a picture i really like.