Samsung 500T ATIV windows update problems

if you track such in Cnet's Spyware Forum some updates are failing for a lot of folk. Given how Microsoft (a multi-billion dollar company) can't assure everyone that updates won't be perfect, I wonder about how folk that expected better will deal with it.
Bob
bear with me, since I might be the only one still trying to use this...
My Samsung 500T ativ tablet has had this issue for a looong time, but I disabled one of the update features so the tablet wouldn't lock up in a long, pointless update fail cycle.
I recently cleaned my tablet thinking that by now the issue would be resolved and SAMSUNG UPDATE CENTER would be smoother. I was wrong. Seems like I'm stuck on a windows 8.1 critical update portion. (maybe 4th of 6 initial updates that samsungs application identified after wiping my tablet).
It looks like a similar thread was started on CNet in nov 2013, but it was more to help the person wipe all traces of samsung from his tablet. I have faith in samsung, so I would like some help so that I can use this tablet with my new surface pro 3 i7. I like 2 screens when I work. One for documents and the other as a workstation.
thank you.
Sincerely,
Michael
other samsung products
2 samsung tvs (one LED 3D ready TV)
samsung s4
samsung galaxy ATnT 10"
tons of accessories
*was waiting on u guys to make another tablet (rumors of a dual android/windows tablet sounded awesome) but the SP3 looked good so snagged that