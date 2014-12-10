Samsung forum

Question

Samsung 500T ATIV windows update problems

by mjkaccent / December 10, 2014 8:00 AM PST

bear with me, since I might be the only one still trying to use this...
My Samsung 500T ativ tablet has had this issue for a looong time, but I disabled one of the update features so the tablet wouldn't lock up in a long, pointless update fail cycle.

I recently cleaned my tablet thinking that by now the issue would be resolved and SAMSUNG UPDATE CENTER would be smoother. I was wrong. Seems like I'm stuck on a windows 8.1 critical update portion. (maybe 4th of 6 initial updates that samsungs application identified after wiping my tablet).

It looks like a similar thread was started on CNet in nov 2013, but it was more to help the person wipe all traces of samsung from his tablet. I have faith in samsung, so I would like some help so that I can use this tablet with my new surface pro 3 i7. I like 2 screens when I work. One for documents and the other as a workstation.

thank you.

Sincerely,
Michael

other samsung products
2 samsung tvs (one LED 3D ready TV)
samsung s4
samsung galaxy ATnT 10"
tons of accessories
*was waiting on u guys to make another tablet (rumors of a dual android/windows tablet sounded awesome) but the SP3 looked good so snagged that

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Sadly true.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 10, 2014 8:43 AM PST

if you track such in Cnet's Spyware Forum some updates are failing for a lot of folk. Given how Microsoft (a multi-billion dollar company) can't assure everyone that updates won't be perfect, I wonder about how folk that expected better will deal with it.
Bob

Microsoft SP3 i7 WiFi issues
by mjkaccent / December 10, 2014 4:42 PM PST
In reply to: Sadly true.

don't get me started on the issues I'm having with the WiFi on my SP3...
the most recent update on Nov 18, 2014 seems to made it worse.
I couldn't figure out why it was even shoddier than before till earlier this night when I too a break from my cramming to see that MS is putting out monthly update to the firmware in hopes of diverting what may be a HUGE recall.

I do like the SP3 on many levels and as long as Microsoft and Samsung make real efforts to resolve issues I will continue to pour all my disposable money into my gadgets...

HELP ME SAMSUNG AND MICROSOFT!!

sigh... maybe I'll start using android tablets...

There's a clue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 11, 2014 12:15 AM PST

Drivers and even KB (fixes) can be rolled back so why not do that to what worked?

http://windows.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/lifecycle and other posts tell me SP3 is something not from Microsoft and could be problematic.

In closing, don't take drivers from Microsoft. If you did, you may learn why many tell you this.
Bob

