Samsung 500T ATIV windows update problems

bear with me, since I might be the only one still trying to use this...

My Samsung 500T ativ tablet has had this issue for a looong time, but I disabled one of the update features so the tablet wouldn't lock up in a long, pointless update fail cycle.



I recently cleaned my tablet thinking that by now the issue would be resolved and SAMSUNG UPDATE CENTER would be smoother. I was wrong. Seems like I'm stuck on a windows 8.1 critical update portion. (maybe 4th of 6 initial updates that samsungs application identified after wiping my tablet).



It looks like a similar thread was started on CNet in nov 2013, but it was more to help the person wipe all traces of samsung from his tablet. I have faith in samsung, so I would like some help so that I can use this tablet with my new surface pro 3 i7. I like 2 screens when I work. One for documents and the other as a workstation.



thank you.



Sincerely,

Michael



other samsung products

2 samsung tvs (one LED 3D ready TV)

samsung s4

samsung galaxy ATnT 10"

tons of accessories

*was waiting on u guys to make another tablet (rumors of a dual android/windows tablet sounded awesome) but the SP3 looked good so snagged that